Kyriba And Esker Partner To Help Companies Improve Cash Visibility, Forecasting And Liquidity Optimization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic partnership lays the foundation for a Liquidity Operating Platform, connecting treasury intelligence with financial operations

PARIS, 15 October 2026 – Kyriba and Esker today announced a strategic partnership to transform how businesses forecast, manage and optimize cash. By combining Kyriba's treasury and liquidity intelligence with Esker's operational intelligence and execution capabilities across source-to-pay and order-to-cash, the partnership will enable CFOs to better anticipate cash needs, improve working capital and translate liquidity insights into concrete operational actions. Together, the companies are laying the foundation for a new Liquidity Operating Platform, connecting treasury decision-making with the financial workflows that directly influence cash flow.

The Liquidity Operating Platform brings live operational signals into cash forecasting, helping teams understand why a forecast has changed, assess the impact and take controlled action while there is still time to influence the outcome. It also reduces the manual work and IT effort required to connect finance operations and treasury

When a major customer misses a payment commitment, Esker surfaces the change to Kyriba so treasury teams can assess its potential impact on short-term liquidity. Finance teams can then prioritize collections, review upcoming payments, and coordinate corrective actions across treasury and operations, thereby helping mitigate potential cash shortfalls before they materialize.

"This partnership proves that the future of treasury is operationally informed," said Melissa Di Donato, Kyriba Chair and CEO. "CFOs need to see real cash movement, predict it accurately, and act decisively - not react days or weeks later. Kyriba brings forecasting and capital intelligence. Esker brings the operational truth and execution capabilities. Together, we're closing the gap between what finance operations know and what treasury decides, so every decision stays governed, auditable and in the CFO's control.”

The Liquidity Operating Platform combines three complementary capabilities: Esker's operational intelligence and execution layer, providing visibility and orchestration across AP, AR and financial workflows; Kyriba's treasury and liquidity intelligence layer, bringing bank connectivity, cash forecasting, liquidity planning and Trusted Agentic AI; and a connected orchestration layer enabling insights and governed actions to flow seamlessly between treasury and finance operations. Together, these capabilities create a continuous feedback loop: Operational data makes treasury forecasts more accurate, while treasury intelligence helps finance teams prioritize actions that improve liquidity and working capital.

"Finance operations teams own the moment of truth - when cash is actually created, moved and collected," said Jean-Michel Bérard, Esker Founder and CEO. "But today, that operational reality often doesn't reach treasury, and treasury priorities don't reach operations. This partnership fundamentally shifts how the Office of the CFO works. Operational teams can now prioritize based on treasury insights, and treasury can act on real operational data."

The partnership reflects a broader market trend. According to Kevin Permenter, Research Director at IDC,"We're seeing treasury platforms move upstream into operational cash workflows because customers are demanding a more integrated approach. AP, AR and treasury data can no longer live in separate systems - the competitive advantage goes to providers who can connect them."

Kyriba and Esker will continue to invest in and grow their respective platforms. The partnership is designed to accelerate the growth both companies are already delivering by adding a connected layer around issues customers are faced with that neither platform can deliver alone. By bringing together two complementary platforms serving the Office of the CFO, the partnership creates opportunities for customers to extend the value of their existing investments and benefit from more connected finance and treasury capabilities, without replacing their underlying systems.

The partnership will initially focus on two capabilities, with first customer availability targeted for 2027: integrating live AP and AR operational signals into treasury cash forecasting and simplifying bank statement and payment connectivity across both platforms. Over time, Kyriba and Esker aim to extend this foundation towards AI-enabled, bidirectional liquidity orchestration, where treasury intelligence continuously informs operational priorities, and finance workflows provide real-time feedback to improve liquidity decisions. This longer-term vision is designed to enable progressively more proactive and automated working capital management, with appropriate governance and human oversight.

About Kyriba

Kyriba is the global leader in liquidity performance, trusted by more than 4,000 organizations across 170 countries to connect, protect, forecast and optimize their liquidity.

Kyriba's secure, scalable SaaS platform combines treasury-grade data, explainable intelligence, and financial automation. Its Trusted AI (TAI) turns complex financial data into actionable insight with transparency and control. The platform powers more than 3.6 billion bank transactions and $51 trillion in payments across 10,000 banks annually.

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About Esker

Esker's Agentic AI Suite for the Office of the CFO combines proven automation with AI agents that turn data into action across source-to-pay and order-to-cash processes - improving working capital and cashflow, scaling productivity, and improving financial performance. This blend of expertise, trusted technology, and continuous innovation enables greater autonomy across workflows while keeping people in control of the decisions that matter. Headquartered in Lyon, France, Esker has 1,200 employees across 15 global locations.

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Media contact

Kyriba: Connie Rowlands: Head of External Communications

Tel: +44 7388 960187 | ...



Esker: Brian Jaeger: Walker Sands

Tel: +1 (352) 682-7636 | ...