Nordlayer Introduces Nordlayer AI Scout: See AI Tools, Agents, And Prompts In One Place

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NordLayer launches NordLayer AI Scout, an AI visibility and security solution that delivers data on actual adoption, unauthorized AI use, agent connections, and security risks, with built-in AI DLP to prevent sensitive data exposure

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With AI adoption accelerating and new tools surfacing faster than IT teams can track, organizations face a growing AI blind spot - they can't secure what they can't see. NordLayer, a toggle-ready network security platform for business from the creators of NordVPN, launches NordLayer AI Scout, a solution that monitors AI use across web and desktop to deliver real-time visibility into unauthorized AI tools, AI adoption, agent connections, and security risks in a single pane of glass, enabling organizations to see how AI is really used and decide where controls are needed.

Businesses are ramping up AI adoption - according to Writer's 2026 AI Adoption in the Enterprise survey, 59% of companies are investing over $1 million annually in AI technology. The pressure to put AI to work isn't just corporate - employees are racing ahead on their own terms, often outside sanctioned channels. A University of Melbourne report found that only 42% of employees use company-provided tools, while 70% still rely on free, publicly available LLMs at work.

When employees turn to unauthorized AI tools, the security stakes rise. IBM reports that breaches involving shadow AI cost an additional $400,000 on top of the global average of $4.99 million. As a result, the true cost of the AI race isn't just what companies invest into the adoption of authorized tools - it's also the shadow AI exposure accumulating underneath it.

NordLayer AI Scout is designed to close that visibility gap. It reveals every AI interaction - web and desktop - scanned on-device with zero employee friction, bringing AI tools, prompts, and agent connections out of the shadows and into a single view, so organizations can decide where to implement security controls instead of blindly blocking AI use.

“What companies are facing today is an AI zoo - dozens of unsanctioned LLMs in daily use across the workforce, each one widening the organization's exposure to data leaks and security breaches,” says Andrius Buinovskis, VP of product strategy at NordLayer.“True AI governance requires extensive visibility. With new LLM solutions emerging at a rapid pace, reviewing every new AI tool manually simply doesn't scale - organizations need telemetry that brings all AI use, sanctioned or not, into one platform.”

The NordLayer AI Scout stands out from other LLM observability solutions through its built-in AI data loss prevention (DLP) tools that, unlike traditional DLP tools, are engineered to observe AI prompts. The solution also provides extensive visibility into the MCP servers AI agents connect to and the skills they can execute.

“We built NordLayer AI Scout for how AI actually works - not just what it looks like from the outside, but for what's happening at a technical level,” says Vakaris Noreika, VP of product research and development at NordLayer.“Its AI DLP is designed to inspect prompts and control them pre-submission, to ensure that sensitive data is never inputted in the first place. Alongside it, the solution's agent visibility maps what AI agents can access - resources, knowledge, and critical information - through a live MCP server catalog and a skills inventory for every AI agent in the organization.”

Key capabilities of the NordLayer AI Scout include:



Shadow AI detection. The solution provides visibility on both sanctioned and unauthorized AI use in a single pane of glass. Organizations are provided with a clear dashboard on what native or web-based LLMs employees are using in their day-to-day work.

Built-in AI DLP. Traditional DLP tools were built to stop files from leaving the network, not monitor the AI chatbox. NordLayer AI Scout's AI DLP is designed to see and control what people are typing into LLMs, and in the browser, can warn, redact, or block the prompt before an employee hands over sensitive information.

Full oversight of agentic AI. Enables true AI governance by moving beyond the chat and providing an inventory of the tools, connections, and knowledge that AI uses. This includes an MCP server catalog with a live view of the MCP servers that coding agents actually connect to and an inventory of skills and capabilities available to those coding agents. Metrics on actual AI adoption. NordLayer AI Scout's adoption analytics replace guesswork with evidence - measuring real usage across AI tools employees interact with, sanctioned or not, based on observed activity rather than provisioned seats. With visibility into true adoption depth, active versus paid-for licenses, and estimated token spend across all deployed LLMs, organizations can right-size AI spend and see where adoption - and risk - is really concentrated.



The NordLayer AI Scout is now available to all organizations. For more information, visit: . View the NordLayer AI Scout demonstration here.

ABOUT NORDLAYER

NordLayer offers reliable connection, protection, threat detection, and response for businesses needing strong network security. Part of the cybersecurity powerhouse Nord Security, home to renowned products like the world-leading VPN service NordVPN, NordLayer is a trusted cybersecurity platform that integrates easily with any network and technology stack, all with unmatched support. In March 2026, NordLayer officially launched the enterprise browser NordLayer Browser. For more information: .

Inga Vaitkeviciute

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