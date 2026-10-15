Pasqal Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification For Its Information Security Management System Spanning R&D To Customer Support

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As enterprises and governments scale their use of quantum computing, Pasqal's information security management system is independently certified against the internationally recognized standard

PARIS, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasqal (Nasdaq: PSQL), a global leader in neutral-atom quantum computing, today announced that its Information Security Management System (ISMS) has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, the internationally recognized standard for information security, cybersecurity and privacy protection. The certification provides customers, particularly in regulated industries, with independent assurance that Pasqal systematically identifies, assesses, and manages information security risks across its certified activities, as they transition quantum computing from pilots to production.

As quantum computing expands into increasingly sensitive and business-critical applications, from financial risk modeling to energy systems and advanced materials research, organizations expect their technology partners to demonstrate effective risk management and compliance, with internationally recognized security standards.

"In quantum computing, trust is not a feature you add once the technology works. It has to be built in from the first qubit," said Wasiq Bokhari, CEO of Pasqal. "Our customers are preparing to run some of their most sensitive workloads on quantum computers. That is why we have built information security into the way we design, develop, produce and support our solutions, and this certification recognizes that work.”

Certified by SGS under COFRAC accreditation after an independent audit, Pasqal's Information Security Management System (ISMS) covers activities related to the design, development, industrialization, deployment, maintenance and support of quantum computing solutions and associated services across its sites in France, Canada and Saudi Arabia. This scope includes hardware R&D, QPU production, software development, product management, sales, procurement, operations and corporate functions, including legal and intellectual property.

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About Pasqal

Pasqal (Nasdaq: PSQL) helps organizations tackle problems that are difficult or impossible to solve with conventional computing methods alone. Founded in 2019 on Nobel Prize–winning research, Pasqal builds and operates neutral-atom quantum computers, delivered with a full software stack, for industry, science, and governments. Pasqal's production-ready systems are available both on-premises and through the cloud, enabling organizations to harness quantum computing without requiring in-house quantum expertise. A single hardware platform supports analog workloads today and is designed to evolve toward fault-tolerant quantum computing in the future.

Headquartered in France with operations globally, Pasqal's quantum computing systems are used by customers across energy, financial services and advanced materials to address complex challenges. Pasqal's customers include Saudi Aramco, Crédit Agricole CIB, LG Electronics and supported by partnerships with NVIDIA and IBM (Pasqal is part of the IBM Quantum Network).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be considered“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as“believe,”“may,”“might”,“will,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“could,”“plan,”“predict,”“project”,“forecast,”“potential,”“seem,”“seek,”“target,”“possible,”“future,”“outlook” or similar terminology or expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, including Pasqal's ability to accelerate global deployment of its quantum computing platform.

These statements are based on current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. They are provided for illustrative purposes only and must not be relied on as a guarantee, prediction or definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the control of Pasqal. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and assumptions regarding Pasqal's business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, political, social and business conditions; uncertainty or changes with respect to laws and regulations; risks related to Pasqal's indebtedness; the risk from Pasqal pursuing an emerging technology, facing significant technical challenges and the potential that it may not achieve commercialization or market acceptance; Pasqal's reliance on strategic partners and other third parties; Pasqal's ability to maintain, protect and defend its intellectual property rights; and other risks that will be detailed from time to time in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). The foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. There may be additional risks that Pasqal does not know or currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Pasqal's expectations, plans and forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. While Pasqal may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, Pasqal specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.