AGAT Software Launches Pragatix AI Gateway To Strengthen AI Cost Control And Governance

AGAT Software

Pragatix AI Gateway gives enterprises real-time visibility and control over AI usage, cost as well as in depth security of prompts and tools used by the agents

- Yoav Crombie, CEO of AGAT Software. TEL AVIV, JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AGAT Software today announced the launch of Pragatix AI Gateway, a centralized control layer that helps enterprises understand, govern, optimize and reduce AI costs across applications, developers, AI agents and internal systems.As AI adoption expands, organizations increasingly rely on multiple external AI providers, cloud platforms, private models, and internal AI services. Most operate on consumption-based pricing, where spending accumulates across tokens, requests, models and providers. Without centralized visibility, organizations struggle to determine which users, teams, applications, agents or projects are driving costs. This creates financial and operational challenges involving API key management, provider access, usage tracking, sensitive data exposure and policy enforcement.Pragatix AI Gateway addresses these challenges by routing AI traffic through one governed access layer. It centralizes control over which AI services can be used, who can access them, how data is shared and how consumption is tracked. Organizations can monitor spending in real time, attribute costs to specific activities, identify inefficient usage and enforce limits before expenses become unmanageable.The gateway supports multi-provider environments, including external AI providers, cloud services, local AI services, private cloud models and custom internal models. This centralized approach reduces blind spots, protects provider credentials and enables consistent governance across AI APIs and services.Key Capabilities Include:AI Cost Visibility and Usage Control: Track consumption and costs by user, team, application, agent, project, model and provider. Set cost- or token-based limits, receive threshold alerts and block usage when limits are exceeded.AI Cost Optimization: Route requests to appropriate models based on cost, performance and policy. Reduce unnecessary charges through intelligent model selection, prompt caching and safeguards against duplicate, excessive or unauthorized usage.AI Traffic Routing and Control: Route AI API calls through a single gateway to standardize access and enforce consistent governance.Multi-Provider AI Management: Manage access to external providers, cloud AI services, local services and private models through one centralized control point.API Key and Provider Access Control: Reduce risks associated with unmanaged credentials through centralized provider access and policy-based controls.Real-Time Policy Enforcement: Control which AI services can be accessed, who can use them, which use cases are permitted and how data may be shared.Data and Prompt Monitoring: Inspect AI interactions for sensitive data exposure and risky activity, with guardrails against misuse, prompt injection and jailbreaking attempts.Agent Tool Inspection and Control: Provide oversight and control of AI agent interactions with tools as part of governed AI operations.Pragatix AI Gateway forms part of the broader Pragatix AI Security Suite, which provides real-time visibility and control across users, AI agents, models, data and AI services. Alongside Prompt Guardian, Guardian Agent, Model Guardian and other enforcement layers, AI Gateway helps enterprises move from fragmented AI adoption to governed AI operations.For finance, business and AI leaders, the gateway provides visibility into where budgets are consumed, which activities generate the highest costs and where spending can be optimized.For security teams, it reduces blind spots in AI API usage and potential data exposure. For IT and platform teams, it simplifies provider governance and access control, enabling centralized usage limits and policies without rebuilding controls into every application or agent.By placing AI consumption behind a single governed layer, enterprises can identify cost drivers, reduce waste, prevent excessive usage and route workloads to cost-effective, approved models while maintaining security, compliance and provider access control.This enables organizations to scale AI adoption without allowing spending to spiral beyond visibility, policy or budget control.Pragatix AI Gateway is available as part of the Pragatix AI Security Suite, with SaaS, private cloud, on-premises and air-gapped deployment options.About AGAT SoftwareAGAT is a leading provider of cutting-edge AI solutions. Its flagship product, Pragatix, is an enterprise-ready AI platform that enables rapid adoption of Generative AI while ensuring data privacy and security. Backed by more than a decade of expertise, AGAT has delivered trusted compliance and security solutions to dozens of highly regulated organizations, including over 25 Fortune 500 companies.

Yoav Crombie

Agat Software

2-579-9123

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AGAT Software Launches Pragatix AI Gateway to Strengthen AI Cost Control and Governance News Provided By Agat Software October 15, 2026, 11:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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