UP Restaurant Fined Rs 1 Lakh For Charging Rs 2 Extra To Customer For Water Bottle

A restaurant in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras has landed in trouble after charging a customer just Rs 2 more than the printed price of a water bottle. The District Consumer Commission in Aligarh has imposed a hefty fine of Rs 1 lakh on BBCN Royal Restaurant and Party Hall for selling the bottle above its maximum retail price (MRP).

The commission has also directed the restaurant to pay Rs 1,000 as compensation to the complainant, Ankur Agarwal, and another Rs 5,000 towards his legal expenses. The ruling sends a strong message to businesses that even a seemingly minor overcharge can lead to serious legal consequences.

How Rs 2 Overcharge Triggered Consumer Complaint

The incident dates back to March 11, 2026, when Agarwal, a resident of Aligarh, visited BBCN Royal Restaurant and Party Hall in Hathras for a meal.

During his visit, he ordered a bottle of drinking water. However, the bottle carried a printed MRP of Rs 18, while the restaurant charged him Rs 20.

Rather than overlooking the Rs 2 difference, Agarwal decided to challenge the alleged overcharging through the legal system.

Customer Submits Bill And Bottle Photograph As Evidence

Following the incident, Agarwal approached the District Consumer Commission in Aligarh and filed a complaint against the restaurant.

During the proceedings, he submitted a copy of the restaurant bill and a photograph of the water bottle to support his allegations. The documents showed that he had been charged Rs 20 for a bottle whose printed MRP was Rs 18.

The restaurant was given an opportunity to present its defence. However, no representative appeared on its behalf to contest the complaint.

With the restaurant absent from the proceedings, the commission examined the available evidence before delivering its verdict.

Consumer Commission Orders Rs 1 Lakh Penalty

On October 12, 2026, the District Consumer Commission ruled that charging a customer more than the printed MRP amounted to an unfair trade practice.

The commission directed BBCN Royal Restaurant and Party Hall to deposit Rs 1 lakh into the Consumer Welfare Fund. It also ordered the establishment to pay Agarwal Rs 1,000 in compensation and Rs 5,000 towards his legal expenses.

The restaurant has been given 45 days to comply with the order. Failure to meet the deadline could invite further legal action.

Rs 2 Dispute Delivers Major Warning To Businesses

The ruling has drawn attention to how a dispute involving a mere Rs 2 can result in a penalty running into lakhs.

Beyond the financial consequences for the restaurant, the decision underlines the importance of consumer protection and compliance with MRP rules. It also reinforces the right of customers to approach consumer authorities when they believe they have been charged unfairly.