Azerbaijan's Foreign Investment Rises 16.5% To $2.08B In Nine Months
During the reporting period, total investment in fixed capital amounted to 8.64 billion dollars, representing a real-term increase of 10.9% year-on-year.
Domestic sources accounted for 75.9% of total investment, or 6.56 billion dollars, while foreign sources accounted for the remaining 24.1%, or 2.08 billion dollars. Investment in fixed capital from domestic sources increased by 9.2% in real terms compared with the same period last year.
Investment in the oil and gas sector rose by 30.8% in real terms to 2.87 billion dollars. Meanwhile, investment in the non-oil and gas sector increased by 3.1% to 5.77 billion dollars.
By economic activity, investment in goods-producing sectors grew by 19.3% in real terms to 4.74 billion dollars. Investment in services increased by 4.7% to 2.69 billion dollars.
At the same time, investment in residential construction declined by 3.1% in real terms year-on-year to 1.22 billion dollars.
Azerbaijan's gross domestic product (GDP) totaled 60.03 billion dollars in January–September 2026, up 1.5% compared with the same period last year.
Value added in the oil and gas sector declined by 1.2%, while the non-oil and gas sector expanded by 2.6%.
Industry accounted for 34.3% of GDP, followed by trade and vehicle repair at 10.7%, transportation and storage at 7.4%, agriculture, forestry and fishing at 6.6%, construction at 5.4%, accommodation and food services at 2.9%, and information and communication at 2%. Other sectors accounted for 20.9%, while net taxes on products and imports represented 9.8% of GDP.
During the reporting period, value added increased by 11.1% in real terms in information and communication, 10% in transportation and storage, 4.5% in accommodation and food services, 3.8% in trade and vehicle repair, 1.3% in other services, 1.1% in agriculture, forestry and fishing, and 0.2% in industry. Construction value added declined by 8.7%.
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