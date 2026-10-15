Sincere Dialogue Between Representatives Of Various Countries On Sidelines Of CICA Summit In Baku (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is underway in Baku.

The event brings together heads of state and government, delegations from CICA member and observer states, observer organizations and partner institutions.

On the sidelines of the international event, representatives of various countries greet one another, exchange handshakes and engage in informal conversations.

Trend presents footage of these moments:

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