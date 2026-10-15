Leagend Showcases Permanently Installed Supercap Jump Starter Series At The 140Th Canton Fair

leagend at Canton Fair 2026

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS300 with smart APP

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS300 PRO on Kickstarter

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS400 with smart APP

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS600

At the 140th Canton Fair, leagend presents battery-free 12V/24V SuperCap starting solutions for distributors, workshops and global automotive partners.

- leagend management teamTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At Hall 9.2, Booth C37–38, leagend showcases its battery-free, permanently installed SuperCap Jump Starter solutions for 12V and 24V vehicles and professional automotive aftermarket partners.leagend, a top manufacturer in the battery testing and monitoring industry, is showcasing the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series at the 140th Canton Fair, highlighting a battery-free and permanently installed approach to vehicle starting support for 12V and 24V applications.At Hall 9.2, Booth C37–38, leagend is meeting distributors, importers, automotive brands, workshops, fleet service providers and other professional automotive partners to discuss product applications, sample evaluation, distribution opportunities and OEM/ODM cooperation.Unlike conventional portable jump starters that are typically connected after a starting problem occurs, the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series is designed to remain installed in compatible vehicles and provide starting assistance as part of everyday vehicle operation.For automotive aftermarket professionals, this creates a fundamentally different product proposition. Rather than positioning jump starting only as an emergency response, the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series brings starting support into regular vehicle use, helping professional partners address customer needs related to cold-weather starting, extended parking, repeated engine starts and demanding operating environments.From Emergency Jump Starting to Everyday Starting SupportVehicle starting needs extend beyond unexpected roadside emergencies.For passenger vehicle owners, starting difficulties may become especially inconvenient during cold mornings, after extended parking periods or when reliable transportation is required for daily use.For commercial vehicle operators, the consequences can be more significant. A vehicle that cannot start as scheduled may affect vehicle availability, maintenance planning, delivery schedules or service continuity.These end-user situations create a clear opportunity for automotive aftermarket businesses.Traditional portable jump starters remain useful emergency tools, but they generally need to be located, connected and operated after a starting problem has already occurred. The leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series takes a different approach by integrating starting support directly into compatible vehicles.Once permanently installed, the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series works alongside the vehicle's original battery during engine cranking. The supercapacitor bank provides high-current starting support, helping reduce the repeated starting load placed on the original battery.After a successful engine start, the vehicle's charging system automatically replenishes the supercapacitors, preparing the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series for subsequent starts.This operating concept combines permanent installation, everyday starting assistance and automatic energy replenishment, allowing the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series to support normal vehicle operation rather than remaining unused until an emergency occurs.For distributors, importers and service providers, this distinction creates a stronger basis for product positioning. The leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series can be presented not simply as another emergency jump starter, but as an integrated starting-support solution designed for long-term installation and repeated vehicle use.Battery-Free Supercapacitor Technology for Long-Term UseAt the core of the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series is a battery-free supercapacitor design.Without the internal lithium battery commonly used in portable jump starters, the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series combines long service life, low power consumption and repeated-use capability with a wide operating temperature range of −40°C to 80°C.These characteristics are particularly relevant for professional buyers serving markets where vehicles operate under demanding environmental conditions.In high-latitude and severe-winter regions, low temperatures can place additional demands on vehicle batteries and starting systems. The leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series is designed to maintain excellent performance even at −40°C, making cold-weather vehicle applications an important potential market for distributors, workshops and fleet service providers.The leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series also incorporates intelligent functions including AI self-learning, Driving Mode and app-based access to relevant battery and device information.Through the app, users can access battery and device information and gain greater visibility into operating and starting conditions. For professional partners, this adds an intelligent monitoring dimension to the value proposition and helps differentiate the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series from conventional emergency-only jump starters.Together, permanent installation, battery-free supercapacitor technology, automatic replenishment and intelligent monitoring allow the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series to address a broader range of vehicle starting and maintenance scenarios.12V Applications for Passenger Vehicles and Everyday DrivingFor 12V vehicle applications, the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series includes leagend JS200, leagend JS300 and leagend JS400, providing options for compatible passenger vehicles, SUVs and other suitable vehicle categories.Among these models, leagend JS300 represents a typical solution for permanently installed starting support in compatible 12V vehicles.For end users, the key advantage is readiness. Instead of locating and connecting a portable jump starter after a problem occurs, leagend JS300 remains installed in the vehicle and can provide starting assistance during normal vehicle operation.For automotive aftermarket professionals, this creates a more service-oriented sales opportunity.Distributors can position leagend JS200, leagend JS300 and leagend JS400 according to local vehicle populations, climate conditions and customer requirements.Workshops and battery service providers can consider leagend JS200, leagend JS300 and leagend JS400 alongside battery testing, charging-system assessment, installation services and preventive maintenance recommendations.Battery condition, engine starting requirements, installation space, electrical configuration and operating environment should all be considered when selecting between leagend JS200, leagend JS300 and leagend JS400.This application-focused approach enables professional partners to move beyond specification-only selling and recommend the most appropriate leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series model according to actual vehicle requirements.leagend JS600 Extends Starting Support to 24V Commercial VehiclesCommercial vehicles introduce different operational priorities.Trucks, buses and other working vehicles may travel long distances, operate in demanding climates, remain on fixed schedules or form part of time-sensitive transport and service operations.When a commercial vehicle cannot start as planned, the impact can extend beyond the immediate inconvenience of an engine failing to start. Vehicle downtime may affect fleet availability, delivery planning, maintenance schedules and service continuity.For suitable 24V applications, leagend JS600 extends the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series to compatible trucks, buses and other heavy-duty vehicles.The permanently installed design of leagend JS600 allows fleet operators and maintenance providers to consider starting support as part of a broader vehicle-readiness and preventive-maintenance strategy.This can be particularly relevant in severe winter environments, where low temperatures place greater demands on vehicle starting systems.The leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series does not replace proper maintenance of the vehicle's original battery or diagnosis of underlying electrical faults. The leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series provides dedicated starting support that can complement routine battery testing, electrical inspection and preventive maintenance.For distributors, fleet maintenance providers and commercial vehicle service businesses, leagend JS600 therefore creates an additional opportunity to address professional 24V vehicle applications where starting readiness and vehicle availability are important operational considerations.Turning End-User Needs into Automotive Aftermarket OpportunitiesFor distributors and importers, a successful product portfolio begins with understanding the needs of the end users and professional customers they serve.A passenger vehicle owner looking for greater starting readiness during winter, a workshop seeking to expand battery and electrical-system services, and a fleet operator concerned about vehicle availability may approach starting support from different perspectives.The leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series enables automotive aftermarket partners to respond to these different requirements through one differentiated product category.Distributors and importers can evaluate leagend JS200, leagend JS300, leagend JS400 and leagend JS600 according to local vehicle populations, climate conditions, market positioning and customer requirements.Workshops and battery service providers can introduce the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series alongside battery testing, charging-system assessment, installation services and maintenance recommendations.Automotive brands and product buyers can evaluate the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series as an addition to existing automotive electrical, battery maintenance and vehicle-support product portfolios.Fleet maintenance and commercial vehicle service providers can evaluate leagend JS600 for applications where vehicle starting readiness and availability directly affect daily operations.The business opportunity is not based on presenting the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series as a universal solution for every starting problem.Instead, leagend focuses on matching the appropriate leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series model with suitable vehicle applications, explaining supercapacitor technology accurately and helping professional partners understand how the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series works alongside the vehicle's original battery.This gives automotive aftermarket businesses a differentiated offering positioned between conventional battery maintenance and traditional emergency jump starting.Supporting Distribution, OEM/ODM and Long-Term Product CooperationBehind the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series is leagend's broader technical and manufacturing foundation.As a top manufacturer in the battery testing and monitoring industry, leagend draws on more than 20 years of experience in battery-related product development, automotive electronics, control algorithms and practical application engineering.leagend's independent research and development, manufacturing capabilities and product quality management experience support cooperation with international distributors, importers, automotive brands and professional product partners.At the 140th Canton Fair, leagend welcomes discussions covering distribution, sample evaluation, application requirements and OEM/ODM development.For distributors and importers, cooperation can include analysis of target vehicle categories, selection among leagend JS200, leagend JS300, leagend JS400 and leagend JS600, and clarification of installation and operating requirements.For automotive brands and product-development partners, discussions can extend to product specifications, technical feasibility, manufacturing requirements and potential OEM/ODM cooperation.Beyond the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series, leagend's wider portfolio includes professional battery testers, battery monitors, battery chargers and automotive diagnostic tools.These complementary product categories allow professional partners to explore battery assessment, monitoring, maintenance and starting support within a broader automotive aftermarket offering.By combining product development, manufacturing expertise and application-focused engineering, leagend aims to support partners not only with individual products, but also with long-term cooperation built around real market and vehicle requirements.Meet leagend at the 140th Canton Fairleagend invites international distributors, importers, automotive brands, workshops, fleet service providers and other automotive aftermarket professionals to experience the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series during Phase 1 of the 140th Canton Fair.Exhibition: The 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair)Phase: Phase 1Dates: October 15–19, 2026Venue: China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou, ChinaBooth: Hall 9.2, C37–38Visit leagend at Hall 9.2, Booth C37–38 to explore leagend JS200, leagend JS300, leagend JS400 and leagend JS600, discuss suitable 12V and 24V vehicle applications, review product specifications and explore distribution, sample evaluation or OEM/ODM opportunities.Explore the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series:collections/supercap-jump-starterFor product specifications, sample evaluation, distribution opportunities or OEM/ODM cooperation enquiries, contact....About leagendleagend is a top manufacturer in the battery testing and monitoring industry, with more than 20 years of experience in battery-related technology, automotive electronics and product development.leagend's product portfolio includes the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series, battery testers, battery monitors, battery chargers and automotive diagnostic tools. Through independent research and development, manufacturing expertise and application-focused engineering, leagend supports professional automotive aftermarket customers and international product partners worldwide.

Arthur Kingsly

Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

+ +86 755-8282 1859

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leagend Showcases Permanently Installed SuperCap Jump Starter Series at the 140th Canton Fair News Provided By Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. October 15, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing, Technology



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