Campernation Stocks Caravan Awnings In Sizes 4 To 22 With Fitting Guides By Make

Caravan Awning Sizing Graphic

London retailer covers full, porch, air, poled, seasonal and touring awnings from a dozen brands, with make-by-make sizing guidance for UK caravans.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CamperNation, a UK online retailer specialising in caravan, motorhome and campervan equipment, lists caravan awnings across the full size range from 4 to 22, spanning full, porch, air, seasonal and touring styles in both inflatable and poled caravan awnings.Brands stocked include Dorema, Camptech, Sunncamp, Walker, Starcamp, Thule, Dometic, Vango, Westfield, Outdoor Revolution, Trigano and OLPRO, alongside factory clearance and second-hand ranges for buyers working to a tighter budget.Sizing is the single most common obstacle in the category. A caravan awning is sized by the external measurement of the caravan, taken around the outside from one end of the awning rail to the other, rather than by the caravan's model name. That figure is not always easy to find, it differs between manufacturers, and it changes between model years, so an owner moving from one caravan to another frequently cannot reuse an awning they already own.CamperNation publishes an awning size chart covering every size from 4 to 22, alongside make-specific fitting guides for Swift, Bailey, Elddis, Lunar, Coachman, Hobby, Eriba, Adria, Buccaneer and Trigano caravans, drawn from a library of more than 90 awning articles. Telephone advice is available before purchase on 020 8064 2643."Most people don't know their awning size, and there's no real reason they should. It's measured around the outside of the caravan from one end of the awning rail to the other, and it changes by manufacturer and by model year. We would far rather spend ten minutes on the phone working that out with someone than have them open a box in April and find it doesn't fit."- Phil McEleney, Managing Director, CamperNationPurchases are supported by free UK delivery and a 100-day returns window, considerably longer than the 14-day minimum set out in the UK's consumer contracts regulations. Items must be returned unused and in their original packaging, and return postage is paid by the customer unless the item is faulty or incorrectly supplied.As an authorised dealer for the brands it carries, CamperNation supplies products with valid manufacturer warranties of at least 12 months, with two-year cover on brands including Vango and Dometic. The retailer also operates a price match guarantee, undertaking to match or beat any lower total price found elsewhere online once shipping and taxes are included.About CamperNationCamperNation is a small independent British retailer supplying caravan awnings, motorhome and campervan awnings, campervan conversion kits, portable power stations, camping fridges and outdoor equipment. Founded by Phil McEleney, the company sells online across the UK and publishes buying and sizing guidance for caravan and motorhome owners. CamperNation is a trading name of PJMC Group Ltd, company number 15277740, based in London.Media contactPhil McEleney, Managing Director, CamperNation...+44 20 8064 264319 Pennington Court, 245 Rotherhithe Street, London, SE16 5FT, United Kingdom

Phil McEleney

PJMC Group Ltd T/A CamperNation

+44 20 8064 2643

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CamperNation Stocks Caravan Awnings in Sizes 4 to 22 With Fitting Guides by Make News Provided By House of Senti October 15, 2026, 11:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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