Jim Perry Elected President Of Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club Board Of Trustees

Jim Perry, Birchwood Farms President 2026-2027 Head & Shoulders Shot

Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club Coded Property Map

Aerial View of Clubhouse and 1 of 3 Courses

Focus: Preserving the character of the community while enhancing amenities and member experience

- Jim Perry, President, Board of Trustees, Birchwood Farms

HARBOR SPRINGS, MI, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club announces the election of Jim Perry as the new President of the Board of Trustees. He succeeds outgoing president Dane Slater and will serve a one-year term.

“Jim brings valuable executive experience, a deep connection to Birchwood, and a thoughtful commitment to our members and community. I'm confident that his leadership will help the club build on its momentum as we advance key infrastructure projects and manage our continued growth,” said Slater.

Perry previously held a series of senior leadership roles with Brown-Forman Corporation, a Louisville, Kentucky-based company. A native of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, and a University of Michigan graduate, he is a second-generation Birchwood Farms property owner. His mother and stepfather, Joanne and Paul O'Hara, were longtime Birchwood members.

“I'm looking forward to a year in which Birchwood advances several major infrastructure projects and continues to support the managed growth of our community,” Perry said.“These are exciting times at Birchwood, with an engaged and growing membership committed to ensuring that we remain the most desirable private community in Northern Michigan.”

Club members also elected Paul Borchers and Steve Shalit as new trustees and re-elected incumbent trustee Ken Parrott. Ed Murphy was elected vice president, while Tom Koempel will serve as treasurer and Glen Remus as secretary. Doug Fertuck and John Pennell will continue as trustees.

With an engaged membership, ongoing investment in the community, and renewed interest in residential development, Birchwood Farms is well positioned for its next chapter.

About Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club

Nestled along the scenic Tunnel of Trees on the bluffs of Lake Michigan, Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club is a private residential community in Harbor Springs, Michigan. The 1,600-acre property is home to 440+ residents. It features 27 holes of golf, dining, racquet sports, heated swimming pools, a fitness center, hiking and snowshoe trails, spec and custom home building in process and 130 additional lots available for new home construction.

For more information, contact Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club at... or 231-526-2166, ext. 536.

Jo Gonzalez

Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club

+1 231-526-2166 ext. 536

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Jim Perry Elected President of Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club Board of Trustees News Provided By Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club October 15, 2026, 11:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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