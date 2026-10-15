EIMF and AGRC Announce Integrated Academic & Professional Pathway in Financial Regulation

Collaboration connects EIMF's online MSc in Financial Regulation with the new AGRC Diploma in Financial Regulation & Compliance.

- Mateo Jarrin Cuvi, Global Associate Director, AGRC

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The European Institute of Management and Finance (EIMF ) and the Association of Governance, Risk and Compliance (AGRC )v announce a collaboration connecting postgraduate education with professional certification in financial regulation and compliance.

Launching alongside EIMF's online MSc in Financial Regulation in February, the initiative will give students an integrated pathway towards the new AGRC Diploma in Financial Regulation & Compliance. Students will be able to complement their master's studies with four AGRC professional certificates and access to AGRC's international professional community.

AGRC is a UK-based professional association with a global presence, bringing together professionals working in governance, risk and compliance across jurisdictions. EIMF contributes its academic expertise, research-informed teaching and practice-based approach to education in financial services.

Financial regulation requires professionals to understand both the principles behind regulatory frameworks and their application within organisations. The collaboration brings these dimensions together through a pathway that combines postgraduate study with focused professional assessment.

EIMF's 90-ECTS MSc in Financial Regulation examines international, European and national perspectives on regulation. Its curriculum combines financial regulation, compliance and reporting, finance, financial innovation, business ethics, EU institutions and policies, research methods and a dissertation. Case studies, simulations and applied projects help students connect academic knowledge with practical regulatory challenges.

Alongside these studies, students can pursue the AGRC Diploma through four constituent certificates:

.AGRC Certificate in Compliance

.AGRC Certificate in Anti-Money Laundering

.AGRC Certificate in ESG Principles & Standards

.AGRC Certificate in European Cryptoassets Compliance

Together, these certificates address established compliance responsibilities and developing areas of financial regulation, including sustainability and cryptoassets.

Relevant MSc modules will support preparation for the certificates, with dedicated supplementary preparation provided where required to address certificate-specific content. This approach enables students to build on their academic learning while preparing for AGRC's separate professional examinations.

The pathway offers students the opportunity to graduate with an academic qualification and additional professional credentials demonstrating knowledge in four complementary areas.

Students enrolled in the MSc will receive complimentary AGRC membership, connecting them with a wider international community of practitioners. Participation in the AGRC examinations is optional, allowing students to pursue professional certification alongside their academic studies.

The collaboration also brings academic value to AGRC's professional qualification pathway. EIMF's teaching expertise, research-informed perspectives and applied learning activities provide a structured academic context for students preparing for the diploma. In turn, AGRC brings a professional certification framework and an international practitioner community that connect academic learning with professional development.

Each AGRC certificate is assessed through an online examination, allowing students to complete the assessments remotely.

EIMF MSc students will benefit from a preferential examination fee of £125 per certificate, paid directly to AGRC. The total examination cost for all four certificates is £500, payable separately from MSc tuition fees.

Students who pass an examination will receive the corresponding AGRC certificate. Those who pass all four examinations and fulfil the diploma award requirements will receive the AGRC Diploma in Financial Regulation & Compliance.

Completion of the MSc does not automatically confer the AGRC awards. Students must pass the relevant AGRC examinations to earn the certificates and diploma.

Through this collaboration, EIMF and AGRC aim to support the development of professionals who can combine a sound understanding of financial regulation with the practical knowledge needed to apply it.

About EIMF

The European Institute of Management and Finance provides academic education, professional training and executive development, with a focus on financial services, regulation, compliance, governance and related business disciplines. Its MSc in Financial Regulation combines academic inquiry with applied learning to support careers in regulation and financial services. Visit for more information.

About AGRC

The Association of Governance, Risk and Compliance is a UK-based professional association with a global presence. Through professional qualifications and its membership community, AGRC supports the development of knowledge and practice in governance, risk and compliance. Visit for more information.

Mateo Jarrin Cuvi

The Association of Governance, Risk & Compliance (AGRC)

07766169767

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EIMF and AGRC Announce Integrated Academic & Professional Pathway in Financial Regulation News Provided By The Association of Governance, Risk & Compliance (AGRC) October 15, 2026, 11:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Law, World & Regional



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