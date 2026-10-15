Rx Bandz Receives DOW Research Contract

Rx Bandz has developed a novel drug delivery platform for emergency injectable drugs

Award Funds Battlefield Antibiotic Auto-Injector

- Jessica WalshDENVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rx Bandz, Inc, a medical device and drug formulation platform company, announced today it was awarded another research and development contract with the US Department of WarThe SBIR Phase I contract provides Rx Bandz's cooperative work with the US military to fulfill the US military's preferences for antibiotics deliverable through the company's compact auto-injectors.The company's platform of auto-injectors, which includes its ultra compact MiniJect, can deliver from 1 mL to 5 mL of therapeutics from small-molecules to viscous biologics (including hydrogels). This versatility in drug delivery is unique to Rx Bandz's platform and is one of the reasons the DOW has contracted with the company to develop auto-injectors for ketamine and hydromorphone (for pain management), tranexamic acid (hemorrhage control) and epinephrine (shock).The company is currently advancing two five-year $23M contracts to its auto-injectors and developing its pipeline of drugs for the battlefield.Jessica Walsh, Founder and CEO of Rx Bandz, said,“We are honored that the Department of War continues to support our development of unique auto-injectors. There is a clear need for our rugged and versatile auto-injectors in both the military and for civilians, EMS, hospitals and clinics.”Half of combat wounds sustained in austere or forward-deployed combat environments become infected. Delayed access to antibiotic treatment, due to combat conditions, environmental factors, or limited medical evacuation capabilities, significantly increases the risk of death from infection and imposes additional burden on field medical personnel.Rx Bandz's devices will enable antibiotics to be delivered quickly at the point of injury or during evacuation, addressing infections at the earliest possible stage. This rapid-response treatment approach will dramatically reduce infection rates and survivability.Rx Bandz is in the midst of its Series A equity funding round that will support the company's commercial efforts as it prepares to submit its Device Master File to the FDA by the end of the 2026 calendar year.About Rx BandzRx Bandz is a privately held, multi-asset biotechnology company developing a platform of patient-centric auto-injectors and proprietary drug formulations. Operating from its laboratory in Denville, New Jersey, the company is advancing the next generation of compact auto-injectors designed to improve the delivery of injectable medications for emergency medical conditions.Its auto-injector platform is being developed to deliver epinephrine (anaphylaxis), ketamine and hydromorphone (pain management), tranexamic acid (hemorrhages) and other emergency medications. Designed to be compact, easy to use, and rapidly deployable, MiniJectaims to improve patient access to life-saving emergency treatment. The company's platform also includes auto-injectors capable of delivering injectable therapies ranging from 1 mL to 5 mL across a range of medication viscosities.For more information, visit .

Myrna Walsh

Rx Bandz

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Rx Bandz Receives DOW Research Contract News Provided By Rx Bandz October 15, 2026, 11:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry



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