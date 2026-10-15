Deep Money On New Party Anthem 'Billo': 'It Blends Punjabi Energy With A Contemporary Sound'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Singer Deep Money, best known for his track, 'Dope Shope,' has opened up about his new party anthem 'Billo.'

He shared that the track brings together the distinctive energy of Punjabi music with a fresh, contemporary sound. Money said the song aims to retain the essence of Punjabi music while offering listeners a modern musical experience. Speaking about the song, Deep stated,“For me, Billo is all about attitude, confidence, and celebrating life. I wanted to create something that instantly lifts your mood, a song that makes you want to turn up the volume, smile, and dance.”

“I've always loved creating music that people can connect with, and Billo brings together that unmistakable Punjabi energy with a fresh, contemporary sound. Sabby Airy has brought incredible energy to the music, and Akshay has captured the entire vibe beautifully on screen. I'm really excited for everyone to experience it.”

He added,“The first thing that came to me when I started composing 'Billo' was its hook line - something around 'Billo', with a Punjabi touch. That hook line came to me first, and I've had many super-duper hit songs over the years.

I have a great team that supports me immensely. Everyone who works with me in the studio does their job exceptionally well. I'm especially thankful to my team and to Surya, who did a fantastic job with the video. A big shout-out to Akshay Agarwal, who directed the video brilliantly, and to our featured artist, Aprila, who set the dance floor on fire with her moves.”

The peppy number is sung, written, and composed by Deep Money. The music video, directed by Akshay Agarwal, features Aparna Reddy.

Deep Money is widely known for songs such as 'Dope Shope', 'Bottle', 'Heeriye', 'Zeher', 'Come to Me', 'Milan', 'Disco Wich Gidda', and 'Jhanjhar.'