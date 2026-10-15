Sachin Pilot To Tour Punjab, To Meet Gangster-Hit Families

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 15 (IANS) AICC General Secretary and in-charge of Punjab, Sachin Pilot, will undertake a five-day visit across the state from October 16 to meet families who have lost loved ones to gangster violence and the breakdown of law and order in the state, the party said on Thursday.

He said his visit would cover multiple districts, comprising Moga, Bathinda, Mansa, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran and Amritsar.

In each district, Pilot will visit homes of bereaved families, offer condolences, and listen to their accounts of the crimes and of the response they have received from the police and the state government. Many of these killings have been claimed by or linked to organised gangs. Several families have waited months, and some years, for arrests, chargesheets or a fair trial. The purpose of the visit is to give these families a voice.

The Congress will carry their demand for justice to the public, to the state government and, where needed, to the courts.

Pilot will highlight the steady deterioration of law and order in Punjab, which has unequivocally eroded any moral right of the current AAP government to remain in office.

Newly appointed Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President Pargat Singh on October 11 assumed office in Chandigarh, pledging to fight for the rights, dignity and better future of the people of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the state Congress chief said the real strength of the state lay in its ordinary citizens: farmers who feed the country, young people struggling to secure their future, traders and business owners who contribute to the state's economy, and families aspiring to a safe, dignified and better life.

He added that the Congress had a responsibility not merely to contest elections but also to become the voice of the people and stand firmly for their rights.

“The people of Punjab are waiting for their rights, justice and a secure future. It is our responsibility to meet the expectations of every section, from farmers to young people. The Congress is united, and our struggle is against a system that has failed to secure people's rightful entitlements,” he had added.