Africa's Electric Mobility Marketplace

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) From 27 to 29 October 2026, the Foire Internationale de Casablanca hosts the 2nd edition of the Africa EV Mobility Expo Morocco (EVS Morocco 2026), held under the aegis of the Ministry of Transport and Logistics of the Kingdom of Morocco, with the International Trade Council (ITC) as Strategic Partner. For three days, the global electric mobility supply chain, electric two- and three-wheelers, new-energy vehicles, batteries, charging systems, solar and advanced materials come's together under one roof. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn The show connects international manufacturers with the distributors, fleet operators, investors, dealers and public decision-makers shaping how Morocco – and the wider African market – moves next. More than 200 exhibitors, including YADEA, AIMA, TAILG, RENAULT, KGM, LEONI, ROX MOTORS and SOUEST, will showcase over 500 products across the full EV value chain, supported by sponsors EQDOM, Dongfeng and Exceed. Manufacturers meet distributors. Fleets meet suppliers. Policy meets industry. And one of Africa's most advanced automotive economies puts its electric future on the show floor.

200+ EXHIBITORS 500+ PRODUCTS 1,000 B2B MATCHMAKING 15,000 VISITORS 15+ PARTICIPATING COUNTRIES

An established automotive manufacturing base A strategic location connecting Europe and Africa A rapidly growing battery and EV supply-chain ecosystem Large-scale investment in solar and wind energy

Morocco offers a combination of strategic advantages that few markets can match:

Backed by strong government commitment to industrial development and the energy transition, Morocco has become a natural gateway for companies seeking to build, source and scale electric mobility solutions across Africa.

In June 2025, Minister of Industry and Trade Ryad Mezzour told Parliament that national production capacity would rise from 700,000 to 1 million vehicles by the end of 2025, with electric-vehicle capacity growing from 70,000 to 107,000 units a year. The country already produces around 120,000 hybrid vehicles annually, has begun exporting EV batteries, and plans to start producing battery cells by 2026.

● Electric Vehicles ● Energy and Infrastructure ● Automotive Aftermarket ● Parts and Components ● Pavilions and Associations ● Innovation and Support

Direct access to manufacturers, technology providers, financiers and decision-makers across:

The participation of the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products (CCCME) brings a national delegation of Chinese manufacturers to Casablanca across electric two- and three-wheelers, e-motorcycles, new-energy vehicles, batteries, solar and advanced materials.

CCCME's presence strengthens China–Morocco–Africa commercial cooperation – opening direct channels for distribution agreements, joint ventures, local assembly and technology partnerships.

● AIMA ● ANHUI VEHICLE IMPORT & EXPORT CO., LTD. ● BID NEW ENERGY ● DACIA ● DECE ● DONGFENG ● ERA SOLAR ● EXEED ● FIAT ● GAC ● JAC ● JUNENG MOTORCYCLE ● KGM ● LIYANG BATTERY ● LUQI ● RENAULT ● ROX MOTORS ● SAIGE ● SOUEST ● SUMMIT MOTOR ● TAILG ● WILLING NEW MATERIALS ● YADEA ● YINXIANG MOTORCYCLE ● ZHONGXING MOTORCYCLE

YADEA and TAILG return after the 2025 edition and AIMA joins them in Casablanca, alongside leading automotive brands including Renault, Dacia, Dongfeng, GAC, KGM and JAC.

Plus the CCCME delegation, with more manufacturers across electric two- and three-wheelers, e-motorcycles, new-energy vehicles, batteries, solar and advanced materials. 200+ exhibitors in total.

More exhibitors to be announced.

Exhibition – 200+ exhibitors, 500+ products Keynotes & Panel Discussions Roundtables & Workshops B2B Matchmaking – 1,000 meetings Product Launches & Live Demonstrations Daily GoSwap Electric Scooter Prize Draw

The show combines exhibition, knowledge and deal-making, with a programme designed to move visitors from discovery to partnership:

Morocco: Where Africa's Electric Future is Built and Driven

Opens with the official inauguration, ribbon-cutting and VIP exhibition tour, followed by official addresses and an opening keynote on the Kingdom's e-mobility blueprint. The afternoon goes inside Africa's first EV battery gigafactory in Kenitra, then a China–Morocco roundtable on the new Silk Road for electric mobility and a session led by international (Chinese) participants.

A morning keynote asks whether Morocco's grid can power 2.5 million EVs by 2035, followed by panels on a competitive e-mobility roadmap and on the infrastructure, standards and business models needed for charging, plus a roundtable on green hydrogen mobility. Afternoon workshops cover charging standards (OCPP, CCS2, CHAdeMO) with IMANOR and Battery-as-a-Service for African two-wheelers.

Starts with the Made-in-Morocco vehicle story and a roundtable on Morocco's role in the EV value chain, then turns to consumers and mass adoption. The afternoon focuses on the two-wheel revolution and a Women in E-Mobility roundtable, before a closing recap: Regulate → Build → Industrialize → Adopt.

Programme is provisional and subject to change.

Designed to turn introductions into business, the structured matchmaking programme targets 1,000 pre-arranged meetings between exhibitors and qualified distributors, dealers, fleet operators, importers, investors and procurement teams.

One GoSwap electric scooter is drawn live on the show floor each day – on 27, 28 and 29 October. Every registered visitor who attends is entered into the draw for the day of their visit.

Last year, three visitors rode home on a brand-new YADEA electric bike. This year, it could be you.

Prize draw in partnership with GoSwap.

As Strategic Partner, the International Trade Council brings a global network of businesses, chambers and trade organizations to EVS Morocco, helping facilitate international market access, investment promotion and cross-border partnerships.

As Strategic Media Partner, Alkebulan News – the Pan-African business media platform – carries EVS Morocco 2026 to business and policy audiences across the continent before, during and after the show.

EVS Morocco 2026 is supported by an extensive international media network comprising Al Bayan Magazine, Al Circle, Asian Aussie Business, Atlas Original, Automotive and Industrial Review Africa, ECO ACTU, ED Arabia, EV 24 Africa, Executive Chronicles, Gazet International, GCC Business News, Highway Today, International Business Africa, International Business Magazine, Le New, Maqina, MidEast Info, Mobility Makers, Mobility Plaza, NegoSentro, Red Bus Digital Ventures, Start Up News, The Business Year, The Technology News PH, Trade Travel Journal, Trade World News, World Business Outlook and World Executive Digest – ensuring broad regional and global visibility before, during and after the event.

Register to Visit: meetby/evsmorocco2026-visitorreg Book a Stand: meetby/evsmorocco2026-bookastand Apply to Speak: meetby/evsmorocco2026-speaker View Exhibitors: meetby/2025evsmorocco/exhibitor/index

Know a colleague, partner or friend who should be there? Visitor registration is free, and every visitor who attends is entered into the daily draw for a GoSwap electric scooter. Share the registration link via WhatsApp, LinkedIn or email.

Africa EV Mobility Expo Morocco 2026 (EVS Morocco 2026)

27–29 October 2026

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM daily

Foire Internationale de Casablanca, AMDIE, Casablanca, Morocco

Ministry of Transport and Logistics, Kingdom of Morocco

Sweta Tripathi

+971 4 425 3337 Ext. 290

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Pinkesh Vashnav

+971 4 425 3337 Ext. 256

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