Walmart Gets Deutsche Bank Upgrade Analyst Sees More Favorable Setup Heading Into 2027



The firm sees margins improving as Walmart's higher-margin businesses grow faster than its core retail operations.

Walmart announced new employee benefits on Oct. 13, including a zero-dollar prescription tier covering more than 250 medications and up to 12 weeks of paid NICU leave for eligible associates. According to Koyfin data, 37 of 43 analysts covering Walmart rate the stock 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy'.

Walmart (WMT) shares drew investor attention after Deutsche Bank upgraded the retailer to 'Buy' from 'Hold' and raised its price target to $136 from $113.

According to The Fly, the firm sees a more favorable setup for Walmart shares heading into 2027. Deutsche Bank said the current inflationary environment should reinforce the retailer's value proposition and accelerate market-share gains.

WMT shares were trading 2.3% higher in premarket trading near $118.77 on Thursday; the stock has gained over 8% in the past week.

According to Koyfin data, 37 of the 43 analysts covering Walmart rate the stock 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy'.

Walmart Expands Healthcare And Paid Leave Benefits For U.S. Employees

Separately, Walmart announced new U.S. employee benefits on Oct. 13 ahead of its 2027 benefits year. The changes include a zero-dollar prescription tier covering more than 250 generic, brand-name and specialty medications, including some insulin and inhalers, as well as no-cost specialist evaluations for certain rare conditions under most medical plans.

The rare-conditions program covers multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), with eligible associates and dependents able to receive in-person specialist evaluations and treatment reviews at no cost. These benefits are scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, 2027.

Walmart will also introduce up to 12 weeks of dedicated paid neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) leave starting Nov. 17, 2026, for eligible associates whose newborns are admitted to a NICU within the first 28 days after birth and are actively receiving inpatient care.

“We're adding even more ways to help you and your family live better through comprehensive and affordable healthcare and benefits,” Chief People Officer Donna Morris wrote in a letter to associates.

How Retail Views WMT

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around WMT stock was 'bearish' at the time of writing amid 'high' message volumes. WMT was one of the trending tickers in stocktwits at the time of writing.

One bullish user said WMT had moved from $112 to $114 and suggested the stock could next climb to $116–$120, adding,“Baby steps”.

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Another user said WMT and Berkshire Hathaway's Class B shares (BRK.B) were among the few stocks trading in positive territory.

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WMT shares have gained over 4% year-to-date.

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