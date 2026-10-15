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U23 World Wrestling: Vishvajit More Wins Historic Silver For India

U23 World Wrestling: Vishvajit More Wins Historic Silver For India


Date: 2026-10-15 07:46:06

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Vishvajit More's Historic Silver

Vishvajit More achieved a landmark result for Indian wrestling, becoming the country's first Greco-Roman silver medallist at the U23 World Championships. Having previously earned two bronze medals at the tournament, More climbed another step on the podium after a closely contested final.

Georgia's Koba Karumidze claimed the title with a 13–12 victory, leaving More just one point short of gold, according to a press release from the U23 World Wrestling Championships.

Journey to the Final

More began his campaign by defeating Mexico's Isaac Marin Mata 10–8 before overcoming Iranian U20 world champion Armin Shamsipour 8–1 in the quarterfinals. He followed that with a 7–4 win against Russia's Malik Gigiev in the semifinals to secure his maiden appearance in the title bout.

Indian Women Wrestlers' Performance

In the women's competition, Vaishnavi Patil (65kg) and Amruta Pujari (72kg) will feature in the quarterfinals. Pujari received a first-round bye. Komal and Diksha Malik also remained in contention for bronze medals. Komal will compete for bronze after Ukraine's Alina Filipovych defeated her by technical superiority in the semifinals, while Diksha continued her pursuit of a medal in the 76kg category.

Mansi Lather exited the women's 68kg competition following a narrow 9–10 defeat to Italy's Laura Godino in the quarterfinals.

Other Greco-Roman Results

In the other Greco-Roman results, Chetan (63kg) was eliminated in the pre-quarterfinals, while Karan Kamboj (87kg) lost by technical superiority in the qualification round.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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