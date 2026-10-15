Pollard's UAE Bulls To Open Abu Dhabi T10 Title Defence Against Holder's Yas Lions On Nov 7

MENAFN - IANS) Abu Dhabi, Oct 15 (IANS) Defending champions UAE Bulls, led by West Indies star Kieron Pollard, will begin their Abu Dhabi T10 title defence against Jason Holder's Yas Lions on November 7, as the tournament enters a new era under the ownership and management of Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub (ADCSH).

The 2026 edition will feature six franchises competing across 32 matches at Abu Dhabi's Zayed Cricket Stadium from November 7 to 20. All six teams will be in action on the opening day, while another triple-header on November 19 is expected to intensify the race for qualification ahead of the tournament's concluding day.

UAE Bulls will face Yas Lions in the opening fixture, with Pollard set to headline a squad that also includes Sunil Narine and Romario Shepherd. Yas Lions, meanwhile, will draw on the experience of Holder, David Willey, James Vince and Dasun Shanaka.

The opening day's second fixture will see Royal Desert Champions take on Emirates Eagles. Royal Desert Champions feature Nicholas Pooran, Phil Salt and Naseem Shah, while the Eagles will look to make an impression in a tournament featuring several established international names.

The day will conclude with United Tigers facing Arabian Aces. United Tigers have Fakhar Zaman and Azmatullah Omarzai in their ranks, while Arabian Aces will feature the likes of Moeen Ali, Andre Russell and Liam Livingstone.

The tournament's new ownership structure marks a significant transition for the Abu Dhabi T10, with ADCSH taking charge and receiving support from the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Emirates Cricket Board. Five new franchise ownership groups have joined the defending champions as the competition looks to strengthen its governance, broaden its international appeal and establish a platform for sustained growth.

The league stage will reach its climax on November 19, when all six teams return to action in three fixtures that could determine the final standings. UAE Bulls will meet Arabian Aces, setting up a potential showdown between Pollard and Russell, two of the most recognisable power-hitters in franchise cricket.

Yas Lions will then face Royal Desert Champions, bringing Holder and Pooran into focus, before Emirates Eagles take on United Tigers in the final league fixture. With qualification positions potentially undecided until the final match, net run rate could prove crucial in separating the competing sides.

Matt Boucher, CEO of ADCSH and Abu Dhabi T10, said the opening schedule would provide an ideal start to the competition's next chapter.

“There could hardly be a better way to begin this new chapter of the Abu Dhabi T10 than with our defending champions opening the tournament and all six franchises in action on the very first day. All the competing teams feature outstanding international talent, and the schedule promises exciting cricket from the opening match through to the final.

“What makes this edition particularly exciting is the way the tournament builds towards its conclusion. With all six teams playing on the final day of the league stage, there is every possibility that the race for qualification could go down to the wire. That is exactly the kind of excitement and unpredictability that makes T10 cricket so compelling.

“The 2026 tournament represents a new innings for Abu Dhabi T10. With a fresh franchise structure, some of the biggest names in international cricket and a clear vision for the future, we are looking forward to delivering an outstanding competition that strengthens Abu Dhabi's reputation as a global destination for cricket and sport.”

Each of the six franchises - UAE Bulls, Yas Lions, Royal Desert Champions, Emirates Eagles, United Tigers and Arabian Aces - will play ten matches in a double round-robin league format. The league phase will comprise 30 matches, with November 12 designated as a rest day.

The tournament will conclude on November 20 with the qualifier and final. The team finishing at the top of the league standings will advance directly to the final, while the second- and third-placed teams will meet in the qualifier. The winner will progress to the final to determine the 2026 champions.

With a new franchise structure, a roster of established international stars and a schedule designed to build towards a potentially decisive final day of league action, Abu Dhabi T10 will look to make its latest edition a compelling start to the competition's next chapter.