Wholeclear Introduces EML To PST Converter With Full Support For Windows, Macos, And Linux
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) WholeClear introduced its EML to PST Converter that allows users export email messages saved in EML format into PST files that work with Microsoft Outlook. The software is compatible with Windows, macOS and Linux, offering a cross-platform solution for individuals, technicians and enterprises that perform email transfer and archiving activities.
EML files are used by several email clients such as Windows Live Mail, Outlook Express, Mozilla Thunderbird, Entourage, and eM Client. WholeClear's conversion program helps users to convert EML messages to Outlook-compatible PST format without installing the original email client.
Major Features
Cross-platform compatibility: Runs on Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, 7 and older versions, macOS 12+ and Linux x64
Bulk Email Conversion: Convert multiple EML files in a single workflow.
Preserve Attachments: Email content and attachments are preserved during conversion.
Email Properties Retention: Retain email properties such as sender, recipient, subject and date.
Folder Structure Preservation: Retain the original structure of the email folders.
Preview Function: Previews the selected EML messages before conversion.
Standalone Utility: Convert EML files without requiring the original email client.
Platform and Compatibility
WholeClear EML to PST Converter is now available for Windows, macOS and Linux. This software supports EML files created with email clients such as Windows Live Mail, Outlook Express, Mozilla Thunderbird, Entourage, eM Client and other programs that export messages to EML format. The created PST files are supported by Microsoft Outlook such as Outlook 2021, 2019, 2016, 2013, 2010 and previous versions.
Availability
The WholeClear EML to PST Converter is available through the official website where users can receive more details about the software and access a free trial before purchasing.
About WholeClear
WholeClear is a software development company for email conversion, migration, backup/ recovery and data management. Its solutions enable individuals, IT professionals and companies to manage email data across several formats, applications and platforms.
Contact Information
Company: WholeClear
Email:...
EML files are used by several email clients such as Windows Live Mail, Outlook Express, Mozilla Thunderbird, Entourage, and eM Client. WholeClear's conversion program helps users to convert EML messages to Outlook-compatible PST format without installing the original email client.
Major Features
Cross-platform compatibility: Runs on Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, 7 and older versions, macOS 12+ and Linux x64
Bulk Email Conversion: Convert multiple EML files in a single workflow.
Preserve Attachments: Email content and attachments are preserved during conversion.
Email Properties Retention: Retain email properties such as sender, recipient, subject and date.
Folder Structure Preservation: Retain the original structure of the email folders.
Preview Function: Previews the selected EML messages before conversion.
Standalone Utility: Convert EML files without requiring the original email client.
Platform and Compatibility
WholeClear EML to PST Converter is now available for Windows, macOS and Linux. This software supports EML files created with email clients such as Windows Live Mail, Outlook Express, Mozilla Thunderbird, Entourage, eM Client and other programs that export messages to EML format. The created PST files are supported by Microsoft Outlook such as Outlook 2021, 2019, 2016, 2013, 2010 and previous versions.
Availability
The WholeClear EML to PST Converter is available through the official website where users can receive more details about the software and access a free trial before purchasing.
About WholeClear
WholeClear is a software development company for email conversion, migration, backup/ recovery and data management. Its solutions enable individuals, IT professionals and companies to manage email data across several formats, applications and platforms.
Contact Information
Company: WholeClear
Email:...
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