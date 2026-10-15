Maxvolt Energy Industries Ltd. Receives Five Honours At MSMECCII 3Rd National Business Excellence Award 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Five members of the Maxvolt Energy Industries Ltd. team were recognised at the MSMECCII 3rd National Business Excellence Award & Leadership Conference 2026, held at Vigyan Bhavan.
The company received recognition across business excellence, manufacturing, marketing and finance. MaxVolt Energy Industries Ltd. was awarded the Best Lithium-Ion Manufacturing Award, which was received by Sachin Gupta on behalf of the company, while Satendra Shukla was honoured with the Best CEO Business Excellence Award. Mukesh Gupta received the Best CMO Award, Bhuvaneshwar Pal Singh was recognised as the Best CFO, and Vishal Gupta received the Business Leader of the Year Award.
The company's leadership and functional heads were recognised across business excellence, manufacturing, marketing and finance. Satendra Shukla received the Best CEO Business Excellence Award, while Sachin Gupta was honoured with the Best Lithium Ion Manufacturing Award. Mukesh Gupta received the Best CMO Award, and Bhuvaneshwar Pal Singh was recognised as the Best CFO. Vishal Gupta received the Business Leader of the Year Award.
These awards were given out at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, where the MSMECCII 3rd National Business Excellence Award & Leadership Conference 2026. The programme included keynote addresses, leadership sessions and award presentations, with speakers discussing the changing business environment for India's MSME sector.
Speaking on the 'Business Leader of the Year' recognition, Vishal Gupta, Co-founder and Director, MaxVolt Energy Industries Ltd., said,“These recognitions are a reflection of the work being done across MaxVolt and the people who continue to take that work forward. Every function has a role in building a strong business, and it is encouraging to see that effort recognised at a national platform.”
Celebrating the 'Best CMO Award', Mukesh Gupta said,“This award is encouraging and reflects the effort our team puts into understanding customers and building the MaxVolt brand. I thank everyone who has been part of this journey.”
The MaxVolt Energy Industries Ltd. team further added,“We are proud to receive these five recognitions at the MSMECCII 3rd National Business Excellence Award 2026. Each award represents the effort, commitment and contribution of people across different parts of our organisation. We thank MSMECCII for recognising our team and our work, and we look forward to continuing this journey with the same focus and commitment.”
For MaxVolt, the recognition also marks a significant moment for its leadership team, with honours spanning business leadership, manufacturing, marketing and finance. The company sees the awards as an encouragement to keep building on the work being done across these functions.
The company received recognition across business excellence, manufacturing, marketing and finance. MaxVolt Energy Industries Ltd. was awarded the Best Lithium-Ion Manufacturing Award, which was received by Sachin Gupta on behalf of the company, while Satendra Shukla was honoured with the Best CEO Business Excellence Award. Mukesh Gupta received the Best CMO Award, Bhuvaneshwar Pal Singh was recognised as the Best CFO, and Vishal Gupta received the Business Leader of the Year Award.
The company's leadership and functional heads were recognised across business excellence, manufacturing, marketing and finance. Satendra Shukla received the Best CEO Business Excellence Award, while Sachin Gupta was honoured with the Best Lithium Ion Manufacturing Award. Mukesh Gupta received the Best CMO Award, and Bhuvaneshwar Pal Singh was recognised as the Best CFO. Vishal Gupta received the Business Leader of the Year Award.
These awards were given out at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, where the MSMECCII 3rd National Business Excellence Award & Leadership Conference 2026. The programme included keynote addresses, leadership sessions and award presentations, with speakers discussing the changing business environment for India's MSME sector.
Speaking on the 'Business Leader of the Year' recognition, Vishal Gupta, Co-founder and Director, MaxVolt Energy Industries Ltd., said,“These recognitions are a reflection of the work being done across MaxVolt and the people who continue to take that work forward. Every function has a role in building a strong business, and it is encouraging to see that effort recognised at a national platform.”
Celebrating the 'Best CMO Award', Mukesh Gupta said,“This award is encouraging and reflects the effort our team puts into understanding customers and building the MaxVolt brand. I thank everyone who has been part of this journey.”
The MaxVolt Energy Industries Ltd. team further added,“We are proud to receive these five recognitions at the MSMECCII 3rd National Business Excellence Award 2026. Each award represents the effort, commitment and contribution of people across different parts of our organisation. We thank MSMECCII for recognising our team and our work, and we look forward to continuing this journey with the same focus and commitment.”
For MaxVolt, the recognition also marks a significant moment for its leadership team, with honours spanning business leadership, manufacturing, marketing and finance. The company sees the awards as an encouragement to keep building on the work being done across these functions.
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