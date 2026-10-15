Contemporary Artist Tommy Anthony Knudson Releases Debut Book Rubber Chics: Art Works

Rochester, Minnesota - October 15, 2026 - Contemporary artist Tommy Anthony Knudson has published his debut book, RUBBER CHICS: ART WORKS. The volume presents a curated collection of his collage-based artworks, offering readers an overview of his distinctive visual style and creative development. The release marks the first time his work has been compiled into book form.

Knudson is a self-taught artist known primarily for working in collage, incorporating oil paint into his compositions. His process involves sourcing, selecting, cutting, and arranging diverse imagery into layered scenes that blend elements of pop culture, gothic themes, and classical influences. The artworks featured in the book reflect this meticulous approach, combining color, texture, and narrative detail to form complex visual arrangements.

When asked about his inspiration to create this book, the author commented,“Art and creativity are MY escape. Since my early days in kindergarten, I have always found it challenging to communicate with others. However, through art, I discovered a profound escape where I could lose myself and forget the world around me.” Indeed, the artist's intricately detailed, richly layered artworks can be viewed as self-contained worlds within which both the artist and the viewer can escape.

The book documents a range of Knudson's works, including pieces that demonstrate his surreal narrative style and his emphasis on color harmony. His collage technique allows for the reconfiguration of found imagery into new contexts, creating scenes that are both imaginative and structured. Throughout the collection, recurring motifs and carefully balanced compositions highlight his interest in visual storytelling.

RUBBER CHICS: ART WORKS provides readers with insight into Knudson's artistic perspective and working method. By presenting his work in print, the publication offers a lasting format through which audiences can engage with his layered compositions outside of gallery settings.

The book is now available for purchase on Amazon.

About the Author

Knudson's practice is shaped by a range of influences from pop and gothic art to the work of the Renaissance masters. Works such as Bright Star Circus, Nightlight Lantern, and Playboy have a surreal narrative quality reminiscent of the fantastical imagery of Hieronymus Bosch. The artist utilises colour to unify his compositions, explaining,“Colour plays a crucial role in my artwork. It must flow harmoniously from one side to the other, establishing a relationship throughout the entire piece. The concept and main subject of the work guide my colour choices, ensuring a cohesive visual experience.”