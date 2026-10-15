Veterans In The Park: A Podcast On Life After Service

MENAFN - GetNews) VeteranDegrees' Veterans in the Park podcast features veterans talking through civilian careers, going back to school and lessons from their transition.

Each episode of Veterans in the Park features one veteran talking through the move into a civilian career, going back to school and the lessons learned along the way.

PASADENA, Calif., October 15, 2026 - VeteranDegrees, a free education-guidance resource for U.S. veterans, service members and military families, has released four episodes of Veterans in the Park, an interview podcast about life after military service. Each episode is a peer-to-peer conversation with one veteran about leaving the military: how they planned the move, what surprised them about civilian work and what they would tell someone still in uniform.

Guests so far include a former Army armor officer and an Air Force veteran who used the Department of Defense SkillBridge program on the way into the technology industry. The conversations cover the practical side of transition, including building a plan early, translating military experience for civilian employers and deciding when to go back to school.

"Every transition looks different, and the most useful advice usually comes from someone who just went through it," said Charles Chou, a Marine Corps veteran who hosts the show and serves as VeteranDegrees' Veteran Community Manager. "We let guests tell the whole story, including the parts that didn't go to plan."

New episodes are released on a rolling basis. Listeners can find the show by searching "Veterans in the Park" in their podcast app or at veterandegrees. Veterans who want to talk through their own education plans can book a free one-on-one phone consultation with a VeteranDegrees Benefits Navigator.

About VeteranDegrees

VeteranDegrees (veterandegrees) is a free education-guidance resource for U.S. veterans, service members and military families, operated by GoElite, Inc. in Pasadena, California. It helps veterans understand how their education benefits apply and choose degree programs that fit their career goals, with a focus on VA-approved hybrid programs at its partner schools. VeteranDegrees is not a school and is not part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. It is free to veterans.

VeteranDegrees is a free resource funded by compliant marketing fees from partner institutions. It is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or any government agency. Information provided is for educational purposes only and is not a guarantee of VA approval, benefit amounts, admission, financial aid, or employment. Eligibility and benefits depend on your individual circumstances and current VA rules.