Ether Price Outlook: ETF Outflows And $2,800 High

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Can Ether recover from its key support zone?

Ether retreats from its September high around $2,800 as ETF outflows accelerate, Treasury yields rise and inflation concerns weigh on crypto sentiment.

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Written by

Axel Rudolph FSTA

Chief Technical Analyst

Publication date 2026-10-15T11:25:13+0100 Ether ETF outflows and rising yields drive retreat from $2,800

Ether has retreated from its 21 September high around $2,800 as institutional demand weakens, US spot exchange-traded funds record heavy withdrawals and rising bond yields, higher oil prices and inflation concerns weigh on risk appetite. After a strong late-summer rally, the cryptocurrency is facing a tougher environment, with investors watching for signs that ETF demand can recover and selling pressure is beginning to ease.

​Ether gives back September gains

​Ether's advance to the $2,800 region in September proved difficult to sustain. The cryptocurrency subsequently lost ground as investors took profits and the market's supportive flow picture deteriorated. By 15 October, Ether was trading around $2,400, representing a retracement of roughly 15% from its September peak.

​The decline has gathered pace in October, when Ether has also underperformed Bitcoin during bouts of broader cryptocurrency weakness. On 7 October, Ether fell by more than 5% in a single session, dropping below $2,600 as rising Treasury yields, higher oil prices and a stronger US dollar hit risk-sensitive assets. Leveraged liquidations added to the pressure, with more than $230 million of Ether positions liquidated over 24 hours, predominantly bullish positions.

​This combination of macroeconomic headwinds and forced selling has made it harder for Ether to recover, even after the sharp rally that took it towards the $2,800 area.

​Spot Ether ETF outflows reverse September's momentum

​One of the clearest signs of deteriorating sentiment has come from US spot Ether ETFs. These funds attracted substantial investment in the second half of September, helping to support demand for the cryptocurrency.

​However, that momentum reversed towards the end of the month. After a small net inflow on 28 September, the funds recorded consecutive daily outflows from 29 September onwards with withdrawals accelerating in October.

​The significance of these flows lies in the change in direction. September's inflows had provided an important source of demand, but October's withdrawals have removed that support just as selling pressure has increased elsewhere in the market.

​ETF flows do not dictate Ether's price on their own, but persistent redemptions can weaken demand from investors who prefer gaining exposure through regulated investment products.

​Despite the recent withdrawals, cumulative net inflows into US spot Ether ETFs since their launch remain positive, at more than $13 billion. The latest weakness therefore represents a reversal in recent demand rather than the complete unwinding of investment into the products.

​Rising yields, oil prices and inflation fears weigh on sentiment

​The ETF reversal has coincided with a more challenging macroeconomic backdrop. Rising oil prices linked to Middle East supply concerns have revived fears that inflation could remain elevated for longer, complicating the outlook for central banks.​

​Brent crude traded above $100 a barrel in early October, while the US 10-year Treasury yield climbed towards 5.35%, a level not seen since 2002. The combination has put pressure on financial markets as investors reassess the prospects for interest rates and the relative attractiveness of riskier assets.

​The latest US inflation data have added to that uncertainty. September core consumer prices rose by 0.3% month-on-month, above expectations of 0.2%, while annual core inflation reached 2.6%. The figures pushed Treasury yields higher and increased market sensitivity to the prospect of further Federal Reserve tightening.

​For Ether, this matters because higher bond yields increase the return available on traditional investments and can reduce the appeal of assets that do not generate conventional income. A stronger dollar can also weigh on dollar-priced cryptocurrencies, while concerns about tighter monetary conditions tend to encourage investors to reduce exposure to more volatile investments.

​The sell-off has not been confined to Ether. Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies have also come under pressure, while spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded substantial withdrawals too. This points to a broader retreat from digital assets, although Ether's larger percentage losses suggest that it has been particularly vulnerable to the reversal in fund flows and the unwinding of leveraged positions.

​Can Ether stabilise after the pullback?

​The immediate challenge for Ether is to establish whether the decline from September's high is a correction within a broader recovery or the start of a more prolonged period of weakness.

​A sustained improvement in ETF flows would provide an encouraging signal, particularly if it coincided with easing Treasury yields, lower oil prices and a softer US dollar. A return to consistent net inflows could help restore a source of demand that supported Ether during September's advance.

​For now, the latest positive ETF session offers only limited reassurance. Investors will need to see whether inflows persist over several trading days and whether Ether can recover ground lost during the early-October sell-off.

​The price reaction around the $2,355 early September low is also important. A sustained recovery from above this level could help stabilise sentiment. Conversely, a failure to hold near recent lows, alongside continued ETF withdrawals and elevated yields, would leave Ether vulnerable to further selling.

​The outlook is therefore finely balanced. Ether retains substantial cumulative ETF inflows since the funds launched, but the sharp reversal in recent flows has exposed the cryptocurrency to a combination of weaker investment demand, macroeconomic uncertainty and leveraged liquidations. Until those pressures ease, a sustained return towards the September high near $2,800 may prove difficult.

​Ether's bullish scenario

​Even though Ether has so far briefly slid through its $2,356.45-to-$2,354.82 September lows it is trying to recover from this area. While no weekly chart close (on Friday) below this area is made, a rise and daily chart close above its 12 October high at $2,576.70 may still unfold. If so, the 11 September peak at $2,666.15 would likely be back in focus. If overcome, the September high at $2,805.98 may be revisited and, if bettered, the $3,000-to-$3,050 region may be reached too.

​A sustained break above $3,050 could then bring the $3,356.65-to-$3,447.14 area into focus, although this would require another significant extension of the current rally.

​Ether's bearish scenario

​The main risk is that the September lows at $2,356.45-to-$2,354.82 give way on a weekly chart closing basis in which case a more significant descent towards the late April low at $2,220.22 and the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at $2,200.53 may ensue.

Ether daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Important to know

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