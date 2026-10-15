Jordan, Italy Discuss Vocational Training, Employment Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 15 (Petra) – Minister of Transport and Minister of Labor Nidal Qatamin met Thursday with Italian Ambassador Pier Luigi Zamporlini to discuss cooperation in employment and vocational and technical training fields, focusing on preparing Jordanian youth for opportunities in the Italian labor market.

Qatamin called for increasing engagement with Italy's private sector and providing Jordanian youth with the training and qualifications needed to meet Italian labor market requirements.

During the meeting, attended by Ministry Secretary-General Abdul Halim Dajani and the Director General of the Vocational Training Corporation (VTC), Qatamin stressed the need to build on the Jordanian-Italian partnership in vocational training, particularly for jobs in demand in Italy.

The two sides also went over ways to raise awareness among Jordanian youth about the skills and Italian-language proficiency required to access employment opportunities in Italy.

Zamporlini, in turn, reiterated Italy's interest in strengthening economic and investment ties with Jordan and expanding cooperation between the two countries' business communities to explore new opportunities and establish mutually beneficial partnerships.

The ambassador expressed his country's commitment to continued coordination with the Ministry of Labor and the VTC to support efforts to utilize qualified and trained Jordanian workers to meet Italian labor market needs.

//Petra// AO