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ASE Index Down 0.2% On Thursday

ASE Index Down 0.2% On Thursday


Date: 2026-10-15 07:41:34

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 15 (Petra) - Turnover at the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) totaled JD12.2 million Thursday, as 4.4 million shares were traded through 4,816 transactions.

The general share price index fell 0.2 percent to 4,213 points.

Of the 106 companies traded, 22 saw their share prices rise, compared with their previous closes, while shares of 50 companies went down.

By sector, the financial and industrial indexes both fell 0.22%, while the services benchmark eased 0.15%.

//Petra// NQ

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Jordan News Agency

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