Gov't September Report Highlights 14 Achievements In Digital, Cybersecurity Sectors

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 15 (Petra) – Jordan recorded 14 achievements across the digital economy, cybersecurity, telecommunications, and postal sectors in September, according to the Ministry of Government Communication's monthly report on government ministries and institutions.

The report highlighted a memorandum of understanding signed between the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and Saudi artificial intelligence company HUMAIN, as part of the National Council for Future Technology's efforts to strengthen cooperation with technology companies, develop Jordan's capabilities in emerging technologies and artificial intelligence, and facilitate expertise exchange.

Jordan also hosted the regional launch of the World Development Report 2026, becoming the first country to host a national-level launch event for the report. The publication focuses on opportunities for developing economies to use artificial intelligence to accelerate development, increase productivity, improve public services, and create economic opportunities.

The ministry also launched "Irtiqa," a national digital transformation standards framework designed to assess digital maturity across the public sector.

The framework covers 10 principal areas, 16 dimensions, and 34 standards, enabling government institutions to assess their digital progress, identify development priorities, and establish improvement plans based on measurable results.

In cybersecurity, the National Cybersecurity Center (NCSC) signed a memorandum of understanding with the UAE Cyber Security Council and completed the sixth edition of its "Masar" training-to-employment program.

The center also conducted three awareness workshops at several institutions and launched two public awareness campaigns. The first addressed safe digital practices when watching sports matches, while the second, organized in partnership with the Department of Statistics, focused on raising awareness of the population census.

Additionally, the NCSC participated in the Global Quantum Drill competition during GISEC 2026, ranking seventh among 80 participating teams.

The report also outlined the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission's (TRC) activities, including its participation in the High-Level Digital and AI Policy Leaders Forum – Arab States Region, held in Doha and organized by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and Ooredoo Group in partnership with the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies.

The commission also participated in the Arab Postal Regulation Forum 2026 in Doha, during which the TRC presented Jordan's regulatory experience in developing the postal and delivery services sector.

On the regulatory front, the commission carried out field inspections of licensed operators and entities with expired licenses, identified noncompliant equipment, and took the necessary legal measures.

It also addressed public health and safety complaints concerning radiofrequency radiation, conducted 92 laboratory tests on radio equipment, and resolved six cases of radio interference affecting communications systems operated by service providers and the Greater Amman Municipality.

The commission also conducted comprehensive field surveys of fifth-generation (5G) network frequencies.

During September, the TRC processed approximately 1,800 customs declarations at various customs centers and around 315 shipping waybills. It also issued approximately 467 type approvals for telecommunications devices and 321 import approvals for telecommunications equipment.

In the postal sector, Jordan Post Company signed a cooperation agreement with Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global Digital Group to designate postal branches as examination centers for the TAG-DIT certification.

Additionally, Jordan Post provided training for Princess Sumaya University for Technology students in e-commerce, logistics, postal and financial services, and digital skills, aimed at developing practical competencies and connecting academic knowledge with workplace applications.

//Petra// AO