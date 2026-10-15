PSD Chief Graduates RPA Master's Cohort Of Jordanian, Saudi Students

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 15 (Petra) Director of Public Security Directorate (PSD), Maj. Gen. Dr. Obeidallah Maaytah, on Thursday attended the graduation ceremony for the 21st cohort of Master's degree students at the Royal Police Academy (RPA).

The programs, which cover administrative and security strategies, law, cybersecurity, and cloud computing, were conducted in cooperation with Mutah University.

The cohort comprised students from the Ministry of Interior, the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF), the PSD, and several participants from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the ceremony, Maaytah said "investing in training specialized scientific talent serves as a cornerstone in the ongoing development of the security apparatus." He called for keeping pace with emerging security, technical, and legal developments, and enhancing the personnel's capabilities across various fields to "efficiently" address evolving challenges.

He congratulated the alumni on earning their Master's degrees, commending their efforts to advance their knowledge and professional capabilities.

He underscored the importance of applying training outcomes to elevate institutional performance, improve operational efficiency, contribute to serving the nation, protect society, and uphold the rule of law.

Furthermore, he highlighted the significance of the partnership between the Royal Police Academy and Mutah University in delivering academic and practical programs, aimed to "effectively" meet the developmental needs within the security, legal, and technical sectors.

He also expressed his appreciation for the administrative and teaching staff for their dedication in preparing the students, fostering their research skills, and strengthening their professional competencies.

Concluding the ceremony,attended by the University President, Professor Salameh Naimat, alongside numerous senior officers, representatives from brotherly Arab nations, and the families of the graduates, Maaytah presented certificates to the graduates.

29 participants from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia took part, alongside personnel from the Jordanian Ministry of Interior and the JAF.

//Petra// AG