Putin Calls for Stronger Protection Across Russia’s Digital Security Network
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for comprehensive improvements to the country’s digital security infrastructure, stressing the need for stronger defenses against growing cyber threats.
Speaking via videoconference at a government meeting focused on cybersecurity, Putin said Russia was continuing to reinforce its sovereignty across multiple sectors, including its digital infrastructure, according to remarks published by the Kremlin.
He warned that the expansion of digital technologies, combined with what he described as “against the backdrop of direct and hybrid external aggression,” was pushing cyber risks affecting the economy, logistics and public administration “reaching a new level.”
“To neutralize these threats, it is necessary to improve all components of the domestic digital security system … and to enhance coordination among law enforcement agencies, special services, telecom operators, financial institutions, internet companies, and other entities,” said Putin.
He identified several priorities, including better risk assessment and analysis, closer monitoring of reliance on foreign platforms, and more effective mechanisms for responding swiftly to cyberattacks.
The comments followed Ukrainian airstrikes last week that targeted data centers operated by Russian technology company Yandex and financial services provider Sberbank.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov rejected any connection between Wednesday’s government meeting and the reported Ukrainian strikes.
Speaking via videoconference at a government meeting focused on cybersecurity, Putin said Russia was continuing to reinforce its sovereignty across multiple sectors, including its digital infrastructure, according to remarks published by the Kremlin.
He warned that the expansion of digital technologies, combined with what he described as “against the backdrop of direct and hybrid external aggression,” was pushing cyber risks affecting the economy, logistics and public administration “reaching a new level.”
“To neutralize these threats, it is necessary to improve all components of the domestic digital security system … and to enhance coordination among law enforcement agencies, special services, telecom operators, financial institutions, internet companies, and other entities,” said Putin.
He identified several priorities, including better risk assessment and analysis, closer monitoring of reliance on foreign platforms, and more effective mechanisms for responding swiftly to cyberattacks.
The comments followed Ukrainian airstrikes last week that targeted data centers operated by Russian technology company Yandex and financial services provider Sberbank.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov rejected any connection between Wednesday’s government meeting and the reported Ukrainian strikes.
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