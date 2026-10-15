BIST 100 Plunges 1.08 Percent as 82 Stocks Fall, Closing at 12,118
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s benchmark equity gauge sank 1.08% on Wednesday, with sellers overwhelming buyers across Borsa Istanbul and pushing the BIST 100 to a session-low close of 12,118.29 points.
The index shed 132.39 points from Tuesday’s finish. It opened at 12,231.97 and never recovered, bottoming at 12,118.29 by the close. Its intraday peak was 12,253.40.
Market breadth was lopsided: 82 of the index’s constituents fell, while only 12 advanced.
The BIST 100’s total market capitalization stood at roughly 11.85 trillion Turkish liras ($240.6 billion). Turnover reached 86 billion liras ($1.74 billion).
Commodities: Gold changed hands at $4,078.10 per ounce, and Brent crude futures were at $106.4 as of 1645GMT.
Currencies: The U.S. dollar bought 49.3920 liras. The euro was at 54.9625 liras, and the British pound at 65.0080.
The index shed 132.39 points from Tuesday’s finish. It opened at 12,231.97 and never recovered, bottoming at 12,118.29 by the close. Its intraday peak was 12,253.40.
Market breadth was lopsided: 82 of the index’s constituents fell, while only 12 advanced.
The BIST 100’s total market capitalization stood at roughly 11.85 trillion Turkish liras ($240.6 billion). Turnover reached 86 billion liras ($1.74 billion).
Commodities: Gold changed hands at $4,078.10 per ounce, and Brent crude futures were at $106.4 as of 1645GMT.
Currencies: The U.S. dollar bought 49.3920 liras. The euro was at 54.9625 liras, and the British pound at 65.0080.
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