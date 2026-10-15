Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
BIST 100 Plunges 1.08 Percent as 82 Stocks Fall, Closing at 12,118

BIST 100 Plunges 1.08 Percent as 82 Stocks Fall, Closing at 12,118


Date: 2026-10-15 07:40:46

(MENAFN) Türkiye’s benchmark equity gauge sank 1.08% on Wednesday, with sellers overwhelming buyers across Borsa Istanbul and pushing the BIST 100 to a session-low close of 12,118.29 points.

The index shed 132.39 points from Tuesday’s finish. It opened at 12,231.97 and never recovered, bottoming at 12,118.29 by the close. Its intraday peak was 12,253.40.

Market breadth was lopsided: 82 of the index’s constituents fell, while only 12 advanced.

The BIST 100’s total market capitalization stood at roughly 11.85 trillion Turkish liras ($240.6 billion). Turnover reached 86 billion liras ($1.74 billion).

Commodities: Gold changed hands at $4,078.10 per ounce, and Brent crude futures were at $106.4 as of 1645GMT.

Currencies: The U.S. dollar bought 49.3920 liras. The euro was at 54.9625 liras, and the British pound at 65.0080.

MENAFN15102026000045017169ID1111813967


MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search