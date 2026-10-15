Inquiry Committee To Examine Causes Of Peshawar School Roof Collapse

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department has formed an inquiry committee following the collapse of a private school's roof in Peshawar's Deir Colony. The committee has been directed to submit a complete report on the incident today.

According to a notification issued by the department, Javed Iqbal of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Private Schools Regulatory Authority has been appointed chairman of the committee, while Deputy Secretary E&SE Muhammad Farooq will serve as a member.

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The committee will conduct a detailed investigation into the causes of the classroom roof collapse at the private Al-Khair Education System, possible negligence and structural defects in the building. It will also prepare suggestions and recommendations to prevent similar incidents in the future.

It is worth mentioning that 35 children were killed and more than 40 people injured when the roof of a private school collapsed in Dehri Colony this morning. Police have arrested the school owner.