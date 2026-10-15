Parliament Passes Law On Taxing International Parcels Worth Up To €150
Yaroslav Zhelezniak, an MP from the Holos party, added that the document includes a provision reducing personal income tax from 18% to 5% for individuals renting out residential property.“The amendment by Shuliak was included in the parcels bill (No. 16051‐1): PIT for those renting out housing is reduced from 18% to 5% (the 5% military levy remains). The argument: 'more opportunities for bringing the real‐estate market out of the shadows,'” Zhelezniak said. (Olena Shuliak is chairperson of the committee on state governance, local self‐government, regional development and urban planning - ed.)Read also: Ukraine budget revenue shortfall reaches UAH 50 bln - Marchenko
As reported, the Verkhovna Rada previously twice rejected bills that would have abolished the tax exemption and introduced VAT on international parcels worth up to €150.
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