Parliament Passes Law On Taxing International Parcels Worth Up To €150

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Danylo Hetmantsev, head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, said on Telegram that 252 lawmakers supported draft law No. 16051‐1.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, an MP from the Holos party, added that the document includes a provision reducing personal income tax from 18% to 5% for individuals renting out residential property.“The amendment by Shuliak was included in the parcels bill (No. 16051‐1): PIT for those renting out housing is reduced from 18% to 5% (the 5% military levy remains). The argument: 'more opportunities for bringing the real‐estate market out of the shadows,'” Zhelezniak said. (Olena Shuliak is chairperson of the committee on state governance, local self‐government, regional development and urban planning - ed.)

Ukraine budget revenue shortfall reaches UAH 50 bln - Marchenko

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada previously twice rejected bills that would have abolished the tax exemption and introduced VAT on international parcels worth up to €150.