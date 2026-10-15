Injury Toll In Russian Drone Attack On Kyiv Rises To Six

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyiv police reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Early this morning, an enemy drone crashed into the courtyard of a residential building in the Pecherskyi district. As of 12:10, six people are known to have been injured. Four of them – a 68-year-old man and three women aged 24, 49 and 64 – have been hospitalized,” the statement said.

Residential buildings, two educational institutions and around 20 vehicles were damaged by debris and the blast wave.

Rescuers, medical personnel and police investigative teams are working at the scene and continue to document the damage caused by the Russian army's crimes.

Russian drone attacks inregion leave four injured, homes damaged

As Ukrinform reported earlier, five people had been injured after debris from a Russian drone fell near a residential building in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district.

Photo: National Police of Ukraine