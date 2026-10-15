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Russian Attack On Poltava Injures Three, Damages School, Homes And Cars

Russian Attack On Poltava Injures Three, Damages School, Homes And Cars


Date: 2026-10-15 07:40:35

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vitalii Diakivnych, Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

All the injured people were hospitalized and are receiving the necessary medical care.

The attack damaged a school building, an apartment block, three private houses, an administrative building and four cars. Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the attack are ongoing.

Read also: Kirovohrad region hit by largest-ever attack: Critical infrastructure and logistics damaged, people kille

As Ukrinform reported, a Russian drone exploded near a school in Poltava, injuring one person.

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UkrinForm

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