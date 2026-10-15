Russian Attack On Poltava Injures Three, Damages School, Homes And Cars
All the injured people were hospitalized and are receiving the necessary medical care.
The attack damaged a school building, an apartment block, three private houses, an administrative building and four cars. Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the attack are ongoing.Read also: Kirovohrad region hit by largest-ever attack: Critical infrastructure and logistics damaged, people kille
As Ukrinform reported, a Russian drone exploded near a school in Poltava, injuring one person.
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