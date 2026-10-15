PM Koretskyi Sees Grounds For Optimism On International Financial Aid After Parliament's Progress

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Koretskyi wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“The Verkhovna Rada has backed several important legislative initiatives under the Ukraine Facility program, our agreements with the IMF and other international support mechanisms. I thank the members of parliament who supported the first set of important decisions for the country, on which our defense capabilities depend,” the statement said.

Koretskyi added that the results of this parliamentary sitting week provided grounds for optimism. The government is continuing its dialogue with lawmakers and hopes to maintain the same constructive cooperation during the next plenary week to ensure that all necessary decisions are adopted on time and Ukraine receives the full amount of international financial assistance.

Government allocates additional UAH 60 billion for Defense Forces –

As reported, on October 15 the Verkhovna Rada passed in its entirety a package of laws on taxing small postal and express shipments worth up to €150 ordered through online marketplaces.