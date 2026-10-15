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Azerbaijani Citizens Repatriated From Syria Receive Social Support

Azerbaijani Citizens Repatriated From Syria Receive Social Support


Date: 2026-10-15 07:40:29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

As a result of the phased and coordinated measures taken by the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 13 Azerbaijani citizens, including six women and seven children, were repatriated from the Syrian Arab Republic to Azerbaijan on October 6.

Representatives of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan met with the repatriates, who had been accommodated at a relevant facility under the Social Services Agency of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population.

During the meeting, the representatives spoke with the mothers and their children, as well as children deprived of parental care, to assess their situation and provide recommendations regarding their rehabilitation and the protection of their rights. The repatriates were also informed about the available channels for contacting the Ombudsman.

During the meeting, the facility's management briefed the Ombudsman's staff on the services being provided to the repatriates.

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AzerNews

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