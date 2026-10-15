Israeli President Herzog Observes Knesset Election Voting In Azerbaijan

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Early voting for Israel's Knesset elections, scheduled for October 27, has begun at Israeli diplomatic missions and representative offices abroad, Israeli Foreign Ministry's press service reported.

"Voting began today at Israeli embassies, consulates and diplomatic missions abroad ahead of the parliamentary elections to be held in Israel on October 27," the statement said.

Under Israeli law, early voting at diplomatic missions abroad is open to Israeli citizens who are on long-term official assignments in the respective countries, as well as their family members.

The Foreign Ministry noted that Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who is visiting Baku, observed the voting process at the Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan.

According to Israel's Channel 12, Herzog said the elections were taking place after a difficult period for the country and described them as extremely important. He urged all citizens to exercise their right to vote.

Herzog also stressed that elections are not a civil war but a genuine democratic process through which citizens can influence their lives and determine the direction in which their country is heading.

It should be noted that the elections for the 26th Knesset are scheduled for Tuesday, October 27. Their outcome will determine the composition of the governing coalition and opposition, the next prime minister and the future of Israel's 38th government.

Image: Maayan Toaf/GPO