Emeritus Professor of Management and Marketing, London Business School

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Patrick Barwise is Emeritus Professor of Management and Marketing at London Business School, chairman of the Archive of Market and Social Research (, former chairman of Which?, and a former visiting fellow at the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, Oxford University. He joined the School in 1976, having spent his early career with IBM. He has published widely on management, marketing and media. His book Simply Better, coauthored with Seán Meehan (IMD, Lausanne), was the first non-US book to win the American Marketing Association's 2005 Berry-AMA Prize. His most recent books are The War Against the BBC, with Peter York, and The 12 Powers of a Marketing Leader, with Thomas Barta. He also works as a consultant, applied researcher, and expert witness and has been involved in several successful online start-up businesses including Research Now (online field research) and Verve (online brand communities).

–present Emeritus Professor of Management and Marketing, London Business School

Experience