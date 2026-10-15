Professor of Conflict and Security, King's College London

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Dr Tracey German is a Reader in the Defence Studies Department.

Her research focuses on Russian foreign and security policies, particularly Russia's use of force in the post-Soviet space, conflict and security in the Caucasus and Caspian regions, and the impact of NATO/EU enlargement on Russia's relations with its neighbours.

Prior to joining DSD in 2004 she taught at RMA Sandhurst and the University of Aberdeen, and spent several years as a research manager for a business intelligence company, specialising in energy security in Russia and the post-Soviet states. She speaks Russian and has travelled extensively across the post-Soviet area.

She is an Associate Fellow at RUSI.

–present Reader in Conflict and Security, King's College London

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