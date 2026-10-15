Emma Colven
- Senior Lecturer in Environment and Society, King's College London
Emma joined the Department of Geography at King's College London as Lecturer in Risk, Environment and Society in January 2024. She was previously Assistant Professor of Global Environment in the Department of International & Area Studies at the University of Oklahoma and taught as a part time Lecturer in the Geography Department at Dartmouth College.
Emma is an urban geographer and political ecologist whose research explores themes of flood risk, climate adaptation, environmental expertise and knowledge production, climate and financial risk, and urban water politics.Experience
- –present Senior lecturer, Department of Geography, King's College London
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