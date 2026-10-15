2 Dead As Flash Floods Hit Istanbul

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 15 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Two people died in Istanbul after torrential rain triggered flash floods, with rainfall reaching nearly 200 kg per square metre, authorities said on Thursday, reported Xinhua.

According to the Istanbul Governor's Office, a 14-year-old boy was electrocuted after stepping into a puddle in the Balat neighbourhood of Fatih district. In a separate incident in Sariyer district, a 34-year-old pedestrian died after slipping in floodwaters while crossing a street.

The downpour began on Wednesday morning and intensified in the evening, hitting the city's European side particularly hard and severely disrupting transport.

Floodwaters inundated major roads and submerged vehicles, prompting emergency crews to use excavators to rescue stranded commuters. Traffic ground to a halt, with congestion nearing 100 per cent and leaving many residents stranded for hours.

Preliminary data from the governor's office showed nearly 1,300 flooding incidents across the city, with floodwaters inundating more than 800 homes and 280 businesses. Emergency teams also responded to 47 incidents involving people stranded by rising waters.

The severe weather also disrupted operations at Istanbul's two main airports, Istanbul Airport and Sabiha Gokcen International Airport. Heavy rain and strong winds forced numerous incoming flights to abort landings and divert to other airports, reported the Hurriyet Daily, an English-language daily in Türkiye.

The governor's office banned motorcycles and other two-wheeled vehicles from the city's roads from Wednesday evening until further notice. With heavy rain expected to continue through Thursday, authorities suspended classes across the city and urged residents to avoid going out unless necessary.

--NNN-XINHUA