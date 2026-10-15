Malaysian Couple's Parking Sparks Security Concerns In Bangkok

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Kenny Teng Khoon Hock

BANGKOK, Oct 15 (NNN) -- A Malaysian couple on their honeymoon in Thailand sparked a security alert in Bangkok on Wednesday after their car was found parked in a prohibited area, prompting authorities to call in an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team to inspect the vehicle.

Metropolitan Police Bureau Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Siam Boonsom said the Malaysian-registered red car was found parked on the pavement along Sukhumvit 17 Lane in Bangkok's Lumpini district, raising concerns amid heightened security for the ongoing IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings 2026.

He said Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) officials spotted the vehicle during a patrol on Wednesday afternoon and alerted the authorities over concerns that it might contain hazardous materials.

“EOD officers were called in to inspect the vehicle. They found seven fuel containers holding a total of 40 litres of petrol, but no illegal items,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Siam, who did not disclose details of the Malaysian couple, said they were questioned, and police established that they had arrived in Thailand on Oct 11 for their honeymoon.

They were travelling to several provinces in their private car and were scheduled to return to Malaysia on Oct 17.

He said the couple explained that they had purchased the extra fuel at a petrol station in Malaysia because they were unfamiliar with the routes and wanted to carry reserve fuel for emergencies.

According to Siam, the couple said they had parked at the location to visit a shopping mall after a local taxi driver advised them that parking was permitted there.

“Preliminary checks found no illegal items in the vehicle, and the amount of fuel did not exceed the legal limit. However, they were fined 2,000 baht (about RM243.25) for parking in a clearly marked no-parking zone,” he said.

--NNN