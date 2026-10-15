Pope Leo XIV Shows Expected Recovery After Lung Cancer Surgery
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV is recovering as anticipated following surgery for lung cancer, with his latest blood tests and chest X-ray producing results within the expected limits, the Vatican announced Wednesday.
The 71-year-old pontiff underwent an operation on Tuesday at Gemelli Hospital in Rome to remove the lower lobe of his right lung after doctors discovered a localized nodule. Medical examinations of tissue collected during the procedure confirmed lung adenocarcinoma, according to doctors.
The operation lasted approximately 90 minutes and was completed successfully without complications, the Vatican said.
On Wednesday, the pope underwent routine blood testing and chest imaging, continued respiratory rehabilitation exercises and began walking around his hospital room. He also returned to his normal diet, eating both breakfast and lunch as his recovery progressed.
Earlier Wednesday, the Vatican reported that Leo had experienced a "peaceful night" in hospital. He is expected to remain under medical care for approximately one week.
The 71-year-old pontiff underwent an operation on Tuesday at Gemelli Hospital in Rome to remove the lower lobe of his right lung after doctors discovered a localized nodule. Medical examinations of tissue collected during the procedure confirmed lung adenocarcinoma, according to doctors.
The operation lasted approximately 90 minutes and was completed successfully without complications, the Vatican said.
On Wednesday, the pope underwent routine blood testing and chest imaging, continued respiratory rehabilitation exercises and began walking around his hospital room. He also returned to his normal diet, eating both breakfast and lunch as his recovery progressed.
Earlier Wednesday, the Vatican reported that Leo had experienced a "peaceful night" in hospital. He is expected to remain under medical care for approximately one week.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment