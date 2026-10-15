Russia, Pakistan Seek Stronger Security Cooperation
(MENAFN) Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev held talks on Wednesday on regional security developments and opportunities to expand cooperation between their countries in the security sector.
Kolokoltsev, who is visiting Pakistan for four days on an official trip, met Munir at the army headquarters in Rawalpindi, a garrison city in northeastern Pakistan, according to an official statement.
The discussions covered shared interests and the regional security situation, with both officials focusing on ways to enhance collaboration between their respective countries.
They stressed the need to strengthen institutional ties and improve coordination among Pakistani and Russian security agencies.
Munir reiterated Islamabad’s commitment to building on its longstanding relationship with Moscow and pursuing practical cooperation in areas of common interest, particularly security.
Kolokoltsev, in turn, recognized Pakistan’s role in promoting regional peace and stability and praised the professionalism and sacrifices of its armed forces in counterterrorism efforts.
During his visit, the Russian interior minister also met Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a courtesy call, according to an official statement.
Kolokoltsev, who is visiting Pakistan for four days on an official trip, met Munir at the army headquarters in Rawalpindi, a garrison city in northeastern Pakistan, according to an official statement.
The discussions covered shared interests and the regional security situation, with both officials focusing on ways to enhance collaboration between their respective countries.
They stressed the need to strengthen institutional ties and improve coordination among Pakistani and Russian security agencies.
Munir reiterated Islamabad’s commitment to building on its longstanding relationship with Moscow and pursuing practical cooperation in areas of common interest, particularly security.
Kolokoltsev, in turn, recognized Pakistan’s role in promoting regional peace and stability and praised the professionalism and sacrifices of its armed forces in counterterrorism efforts.
During his visit, the Russian interior minister also met Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a courtesy call, according to an official statement.
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