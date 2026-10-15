UN Council Renews Haiti Sanctions 14-0 as Russia Abstains
(MENAFN) The UN Security Council voted Wednesday to extend its Haiti sanctions regime for one year, keeping in place an arms embargo, a travel ban and an assets freeze.
The resolution cleared the 15-member body with 14 votes in favor. Russia abstained.
The measure also prolongs the mandate of the Panel of Experts, which supports the Haiti sanctions committee, for 13 months.
Jennifer Locetta, the US deputy permanent representative, said the outcome sent a strong message of support to Haitians.
“Today’s vote is yet another unwavering signal that the international community stands with the people of Haiti,” said Locetta.
She noted that the arms embargo does not cover the sale, supply or transfer of arms or related materiel, or related assistance and training, for the Haitian government when intended to further peace and security objectives.
Eloy Alfaro de Alba, Panama’s UN envoy, said the international community’s responsibility does not end with the resolution’s adoption. He stressed that the crisis has many facets and demands sustained attention from the council and member states.
Haiti has struggled with gang violence and political instability for years, and the sanctions regime is among the tools the council uses to address the crisis.
The resolution cleared the 15-member body with 14 votes in favor. Russia abstained.
The measure also prolongs the mandate of the Panel of Experts, which supports the Haiti sanctions committee, for 13 months.
Jennifer Locetta, the US deputy permanent representative, said the outcome sent a strong message of support to Haitians.
“Today’s vote is yet another unwavering signal that the international community stands with the people of Haiti,” said Locetta.
She noted that the arms embargo does not cover the sale, supply or transfer of arms or related materiel, or related assistance and training, for the Haitian government when intended to further peace and security objectives.
Eloy Alfaro de Alba, Panama’s UN envoy, said the international community’s responsibility does not end with the resolution’s adoption. He stressed that the crisis has many facets and demands sustained attention from the council and member states.
Haiti has struggled with gang violence and political instability for years, and the sanctions regime is among the tools the council uses to address the crisis.
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