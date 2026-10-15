Azerbaijan Accuses France of Maintaining Confrontational Diplomatic Stance
(MENAFN) Azerbaijan has criticized France for continuing what it describes as “confrontational” rhetoric in their bilateral relations, responding to comments made by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot earlier this week.
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said on Tuesday that Baku “strongly” condemned Barrot’s remarks at an event organized by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), according to a ministry statement reported on Wednesday.
“The French Minister’s accusations against Azerbaijan demonstrate that the French side remains unwilling to abandon its confrontational rhetoric in relations with Azerbaijan,” Hajizada said.
He rejected allegations that Azerbaijan was interfering in efforts by people in New Caledonia and other French overseas territories to secure their rights, describing the claims as “entirely unfounded.”
“Attempts to portray parties holding differing views on developments in France’s overseas territories as instruments of foreign interference are aimed at overshadowing the will and concerns of the populations of these territories,” Hajizada further said.
The Azerbaijani spokesperson also urged French officials to prioritize the “consistent application” of democracy, human rights and the rule of law within France’s own policies, arguing that these issues deserved greater attention.
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said on Tuesday that Baku “strongly” condemned Barrot’s remarks at an event organized by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), according to a ministry statement reported on Wednesday.
“The French Minister’s accusations against Azerbaijan demonstrate that the French side remains unwilling to abandon its confrontational rhetoric in relations with Azerbaijan,” Hajizada said.
He rejected allegations that Azerbaijan was interfering in efforts by people in New Caledonia and other French overseas territories to secure their rights, describing the claims as “entirely unfounded.”
“Attempts to portray parties holding differing views on developments in France’s overseas territories as instruments of foreign interference are aimed at overshadowing the will and concerns of the populations of these territories,” Hajizada further said.
The Azerbaijani spokesperson also urged French officials to prioritize the “consistent application” of democracy, human rights and the rule of law within France’s own policies, arguing that these issues deserved greater attention.
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