Merz Defends Ukraine Support, Rejecting Claims of Cuts to Social Spending
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz defended Berlin’s financial and military assistance to Ukraine on Wednesday, dismissing opposition accusations that supporting Kyiv is draining resources from domestic social programs.
Speaking before parliament, Merz argued that continued assistance to Ukraine is necessary to protect peace and security throughout Europe as tensions with Russia grow. He maintained that aid for Kyiv does not come at the expense of Germany’s domestic priorities.
“Not a single euro flowing to Ukraine is being diverted from social or educational spending in our country. Not a single euro is missing," Merz said. He explained that his government had established an exemption to Germany’s constitutional debt restrictions, enabling additional borrowing to cover defense-related expenditures.
The chancellor warned that the threat posed by Russia is already tangible, pointing to increasing risks facing Ukraine, neighboring countries in Eastern Europe and Germany itself. "We see that Russia's readiness to escalate is rising toward Ukraine, toward our Eastern European neighbors, but also toward our own country," he said.
Merz also criticized the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the socialist Left Party, accusing both of minimizing security risks and deepening political divisions.
"It is incomprehensible to me how those on the far left and far right continue, to this day, to play down the situation,” he said, accusing them of deliberately driving divisions, uncritically spreading disinformation. "One gets the impression you want the chaos because you want to gain party-political advantages from it."
Speaking before parliament, Merz argued that continued assistance to Ukraine is necessary to protect peace and security throughout Europe as tensions with Russia grow. He maintained that aid for Kyiv does not come at the expense of Germany’s domestic priorities.
“Not a single euro flowing to Ukraine is being diverted from social or educational spending in our country. Not a single euro is missing," Merz said. He explained that his government had established an exemption to Germany’s constitutional debt restrictions, enabling additional borrowing to cover defense-related expenditures.
The chancellor warned that the threat posed by Russia is already tangible, pointing to increasing risks facing Ukraine, neighboring countries in Eastern Europe and Germany itself. "We see that Russia's readiness to escalate is rising toward Ukraine, toward our Eastern European neighbors, but also toward our own country," he said.
Merz also criticized the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the socialist Left Party, accusing both of minimizing security risks and deepening political divisions.
"It is incomprehensible to me how those on the far left and far right continue, to this day, to play down the situation,” he said, accusing them of deliberately driving divisions, uncritically spreading disinformation. "One gets the impression you want the chaos because you want to gain party-political advantages from it."
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