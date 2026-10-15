Armenia, Russia Discuss Railway Reconstruction, Regional Connectivity
(MENAFN) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Oleg Belozyorov, head of Russia’s state-owned railway operator, on Wednesday to discuss infrastructure rehabilitation and potential improvements to the country’s rail network.
During the meeting in Yerevan, Pashinyan received a delegation led by Belozyorov, who outlined Moscow’s interest in strengthening Armenia’s railway competitiveness by reopening regional transport links and connecting the network with neighboring countries and international rail routes, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.
The two sides examined opportunities arising from regional developments and considered measures to improve the efficiency of Armenia’s railways and their integration into wider transportation corridors.
Their discussions covered proposed reconstruction work on the Gyumri-Akhurik and Yeraskh-Nakhchivan railway lines, as well as the potential benefits associated with these projects.
The meeting also addressed infrastructure upgrades and operational efficiency under the concession management of South Caucasian Railways. Participants reviewed existing challenges facing the company and discussed possible ways to resolve them, the statement said.
During the meeting in Yerevan, Pashinyan received a delegation led by Belozyorov, who outlined Moscow’s interest in strengthening Armenia’s railway competitiveness by reopening regional transport links and connecting the network with neighboring countries and international rail routes, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.
The two sides examined opportunities arising from regional developments and considered measures to improve the efficiency of Armenia’s railways and their integration into wider transportation corridors.
Their discussions covered proposed reconstruction work on the Gyumri-Akhurik and Yeraskh-Nakhchivan railway lines, as well as the potential benefits associated with these projects.
The meeting also addressed infrastructure upgrades and operational efficiency under the concession management of South Caucasian Railways. Participants reviewed existing challenges facing the company and discussed possible ways to resolve them, the statement said.
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