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Israeli Artillery Targets Rural Area in Syria’s Quneitra Province

Israeli Artillery Targets Rural Area in Syria’s Quneitra Province


Date: 2026-10-15 07:34:07

(MENAFN) Israeli troops fired three artillery rounds near Tal Kroum in the rural area of Quneitra province in southwestern Syria on Wednesday, according to reports.

Authorities had not immediately provided details about possible casualties or property damage resulting from the shelling.

Israel has stepped up its military activity inside Syria since the collapse of Bashar Assad’s government in December 2024. Its operations have included airstrikes targeting military installations and an expanded presence in the buffer zone near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Syrian officials have repeatedly denounced Israeli military incursions and attacks, describing them as breaches of Syria’s sovereignty. Damascus has also called on Israel to return to the positions stipulated in the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

Meanwhile, Syria and Israel have participated in US-mediated talks seeking to establish security arrangements and revive implementation of the 1974 agreement.

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