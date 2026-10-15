Invest In“Embafinans” NBCO Bonds Through Birbank Invest
The bonds offer an annual interest rate of 13%, a nominal value of AZN 10 per bond, and a maturity period of 12 months. Interest payments will be made quarterly. The bonds are issued in uncertificated, registered, interest-bearing, and unsecured form.
During the subscription period, users can apply to purchase “EmbaFinans” NBCO bonds through the Birbank Invest app.
Birbank Invest is a trademark of Kapital Bank. The app provides both first-time and experienced investors with convenient, fast, and secure access to local and global financial markets. The service is offered in partnership with PASHA Capital Investment Company CJSC.
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