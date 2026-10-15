Invest In“Embafinans” NBCO Bonds Through Birbank Invest

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) From October 14 to 27, 2026, subscriptions for bonds issued by “EmbaFinans” Non-Bank Credit Organization (NBCO) are available through the Birbank Invest app.

The bonds offer an annual interest rate of 13%, a nominal value of AZN 10 per bond, and a maturity period of 12 months. Interest payments will be made quarterly. The bonds are issued in uncertificated, registered, interest-bearing, and unsecured form.

During the subscription period, users can apply to purchase “EmbaFinans” NBCO bonds through the Birbank Invest app.

Birbank Invest is a trademark of Kapital Bank. The app provides both first-time and experienced investors with convenient, fast, and secure access to local and global financial markets. The service is offered in partnership with PASHA Capital Investment Company CJSC.