Middle East Electric Vehicle Market Size And Forecast 2026-2030 - Q2 2026 Databook Charging, Fleet Adoption, And Local Manufacturing Drive 7.9% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI opportunities center on reliable charging uptime, fleet contracts, after-sales service, financing, local assembly and supply-chain localization.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Middle East Electric Vehicle Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Vehicle Type, Drive Type, Vehicle Class, Powertrain, Propulsion Type, Distance Range, Charging Type, Charging Infrastructure, Connectivity, and Key Players - Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East electric vehicles market is forecast to grow by 8.2% annually to reach US$7.5 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021-2025, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 7.9% from 2026 to 2030. Its value is projected to increase from US$7.0 billion in 2025 to approximately US$10.2 billion by 2030.

Middle East Electric Vehicle Market Trends

EV charging infrastructure moves into commercial deployment

Governments and infrastructure operators are progressing from pilot projects to operational EV charging networks, particularly in the UAE, Oman, Qatar, and Jordan. ADNOC Distribution has opened a superfast EV charging hub in Abu Dhabi and plans to establish additional hubs along major UAE highways. Dubai continues to expand charging access through DEWA's Green Charger programme and licensed charge-point operators.

Fuel retailers, utilities, and transport authorities are becoming important participants because of their access to roadside sites, electricity networks, fleet customers, and established payment systems. Oman's requirement for fuel stations to incorporate EV charging and solar panels further integrates conventional fuel-retail infrastructure into the electric mobility ecosystem.

Initial investment is expected to remain concentrated around highways, airports, malls, fuel stations, fleet depots, and public transport nodes. Charger uptime, integrated payments, charging speed, and fleet service contracts will be critical competitive factors.

Fleet electrification accelerates electric vehicle adoption

Taxis, buses, municipal vehicles, and public transport fleets are emerging as major sources of regional EV demand. The agreement between DEWA and Dubai Taxi Company to deploy ultra-fast EV charging points demonstrates the growing emphasis on high-utilisation fleets. Qatar is following a comparable strategy through electric buses and taxis operated within its public transport system.

Fleet electrification supports predictable charging schedules, established routes, and depot-based infrastructure. This model is expected to expand across Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi, and other large cities where public authorities influence transport concessions, airports, taxi services, and municipal operations. It will also generate demand for EV maintenance, battery diagnostics, charging software, and energy management platforms. Private adoption, however, may remain uneven until residential charging, used-EV standards, and financing options develop further.

Saudi Arabia develops an EV manufacturing and supply-chain ecosystem

Saudi Arabia is positioning electric vehicles within its industrial diversification strategy. PIF-backed companies, including Lucid and Ceer, are central to the country's future mobility plans. Lucid's Saudi manufacturing operations, Ceer's technology and supply agreements, Foxconn Interconnect Technology's planned EV charger facility, and Aramco's cooperation with BYD reflect an expanding focus on local production.

The Kingdom's strategy extends beyond vehicle sales to automotive assembly, charging hardware, logistics, components, technical employment, and local procurement. Near-term progress is therefore expected to have a stronger effect on industrial capability than consumer EV penetration. Long-term competitiveness will depend on coordinated manufacturing, supplier development, infrastructure investment, and workforce readiness.

EV policy aligns with energy reform and building standards

Electric mobility policies are increasingly connected with electricity tariffs, renewable energy, grid capacity, building codes, and urban planning. Jordan's revised EV tax structure, infrastructure code discussions, renewable energy targets, and time-based electricity tariffs illustrate this transition.

As charging demand expands across homes, workplaces, malls, fleet depots, and highway corridors, governments will need to coordinate transport agencies, utilities, building regulators, and private developers. Inconsistent technical standards, permitting requirements, and tariffs could restrict adoption to wealthier cities and fleet operators.

Competitive Landscape

Competition over the next 2-4 years is expected to intensify around EV charging access, fleet electrification, local assembly, and after-sales support. The UAE is positioned to lead charging-network commercialisation, Saudi Arabia is advancing manufacturing and supply-chain localisation, and Qatar is prioritising electric public transport.

Global automotive manufacturers, government-backed mobility companies, utilities, fuel retailers, and charging operators are shaping the market. Key participants include Lucid, Ceer, ADNOC Distribution, DEWA, Dubai Taxi Company, E2GO, and Mowasalat. Recent activity has been primarily partnership-led, including ultra-fast fleet charging agreements, expansion of fast and super-fast charging networks, and Saudi supply-chain contracts supporting local production and technical capabilities.

Report Coverage

The report provides data-driven analysis of the Middle East electric vehicle market, supported by more than 100 KPIs, 200+ tables, and 300+ figures. Bundled coverage includes regional insights and dedicated datasets for Israel, Turkey, and the UAE.

Market analysis includes:



Electric vehicle market value, transaction value, sales volume, penetration, and forecasts through 2030

Passenger and commercial electric vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and electric buses

Vehicle drive type, class, powertrain, propulsion, distance range, charging type, connectivity, and city tier

Small, medium, crossover, large, SUV, light duty, medium duty, and heavy duty vehicle categories

Battery electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and other propulsion technologies

Charging infrastructure value, charging stations, charging points, installation types, speeds, and locations

AC and DC charging, fixed and portable infrastructure, smart charging, and non-connected systems

Residential, retail and destination, on-street, workplace, and fleet depot charging locations

Level 1 AC, Level 2 AC, CCS, CHAdeMO, GB/T, and other connector standards

Vehicle-to-Building / Vehicle-to-Home, Vehicle-to-Grid, Vehicle-to-Vehicle, and Vehicle-to-Everything connectivity Competitive positioning and key player market share across selected EV segments

Business and Investment Value

The report supports market entry, financial modelling, product planning, infrastructure deployment, partnership development, and investment assessment. Automakers, battery manufacturers, charging network operators, fleet owners, utilities, energy companies, policymakers, and investors can use the findings to benchmark market readiness, evaluate segment-level opportunities, assess regulatory developments, and identify scalable electric mobility strategies across the Middle East.

Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Total Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

2.1 Total Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 Total Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3. Total Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

3.1 Total Electric Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.2 Total Electric Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast Value Trend Analysis by Vehicle Drive Type

4.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Drive Type, 2025

4.2 Front Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.3 Rear Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.4 All Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Type

5.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Type, 2025

5.2 Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5.3 Commercial Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Passenger Car

6.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Passenger Car, 2025

6.2 Small Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.3 Medium Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.4 Crossover Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.5 Large Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.6 SUV Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Commercial Vehicle

7.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Commercial Vehicle, 2025

7.2 Light Duty Vehicle (Class 1-Class 3) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.3 Medium Duty Vehicle (Class 4-Class 6) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.4 Heavy Duty Vehicle (Class 7-Class 8) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Class

8.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Class, 2025

8.2 Low-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.3 Mid-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.4 Luxury Class Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by PowerTrain

9.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by PowerTrain, 2025

9.2 Parallel Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.3 Series Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.4 Combined Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Distance Range

10.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Distance Range, 2025

10.2 Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Upto 150 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.3 Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Between 151-300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.4 Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Above 300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Charging Type

11.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Charging Type, 2025

11.2 Normal Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11.3 Super Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Propulsion Type

12.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Propulsion Type, 2025

12.2 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.4 Others Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Connectivity

13.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Connectivity, 2025

13.2 Electric Vehicle to Building, (V2B or V2H) Connectivity by Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.3 Electric Vehicle to Grid, (V2G) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.4 Electric Vehicle to Vehicle, (V2V) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.5 Electric Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by City Type

14.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by City Type, 2025

14.2 Tier 1 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.3 Tier 2 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.4 Tier 3 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast

15.1 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15.2 Number of Charging Stations of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 Number of Charging Points of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16. Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types

16.1 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types Market Share, 2025

16.2 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of AC Charging Type, 2021-2030

16.3 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of DC Charging Type, 2021-2030

17. Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types

17.1 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types Market Share, 2025

17.2 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Fixed Installation Type, 2021-2030

17.3 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Portable Installation Type, 2021-2030

18. Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Infrastructure Locations

18.1 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Locations Market Share, 2025

18.2 Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.3 Retail & Destination Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.4 On Street Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.5 Workplace Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.6 Fleet Depots Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19. Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed

19.1 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed Market Share, 2025

19.2 Number of Slow Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.3 Number of Fast Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.4 Number of Rapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Speed Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.5 Number of Ultrarapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20. Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type

20.1 Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type Market Share, 2025

20.2 Number of Passenger Cars Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.3 Number of Light Commercial Vehicles Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.4 Number of Trucks Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.5 Number of Buses Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

21. Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC

21.1 Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Share (%), 2025

21.2 Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 1, 2021-2030

21.3 Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 2, 2021-2030

22. Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type

22.1 Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type Market Share, 2025

22.2 Number of CCS Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.3 Number of CHAdeMO Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.4 Number of GB/T Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.5 Number of Others (Normal Chargers, Tesla Superchargers) Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23. Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity

23.1 Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity Market Share, 2025

23.2 Number of Non-Connected Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23.3 Number of Smart Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

24. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Segment

24.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Segment, 2025

24.2 Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.3 Three Wheeler (e3W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.4 Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.5 Electric Buses Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

25. Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players

25.1 Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

25.2 Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

26. Further Reading

26.1 About the Analyst

26.2 Related Research

List of Figures [93]

List of Tables [70]

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900